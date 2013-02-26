MUMBAI Feb 26 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent to their lowest close in three months on Tuesday, as blue chips such as ICICI Bank were hit by growing caution ahead of the 2013/14 budget to be unveiled later this week.

Falls also tracked a sell-off in global equities as investors feared a resurgence of the euro zone debt crisis after Italy's inconclusive election results.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 2.55 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd ended down 3.6 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 1.55 percent to its lowest close since Nov 27, 2012.

The 50-share NSE index ended down 1.6 percent, provisionally posting its biggest daily percentage fall since July 23, 2012. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)