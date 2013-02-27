BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, rebounding from 3-month lows hit in the previous session, as recent blue chip under-performers such as Larsen & Toubro recovered on value buying a day ahead of the presentation of the 2013/14 federal budget.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd provisionally rose 2.95 percent.
The BSE index provisionally rose 0.68 percent, rebounding from its lowest close since Nov. 27 on Tuesday.
The 50-share NSE index gained 0.62 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.