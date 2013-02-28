MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian shares fell on Thursday to
three-month lows as state-run lenders declined after the
government announced a higher-than-expected gross market
borrowing target as part of its 2013/14 budget, raising concerns
about liquidity in the banking system.
A government proposal to raise taxes on certain individuals
and companies also raised concerns, while worries about double
tax avoidance agreements also hit shares after the finance
ministry said tax residency certificates were no longer
sufficient to claim benefits
State Bank of India provisionally fell 5.08
percent.
The BSE index provisionally fell 1.17 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)