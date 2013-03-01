MUMBAI Mar 1 Indian shares rose on Friday, bouncing from three-month lows as budget day losses were seen as overdone, led by gains in blue chips such as HDFC Ltd after the finance ministry clarified it would not question the validity of tax residency certificates (TRCs) held by foreign investors.

India's main indexes, however, ended lower for a fifth week on continued worries about the country's growth and ballooning twin deficits.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd provisionally rose 2.4 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd ended 2.5 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.26 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.47 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)