India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Mar 4 Indian shares fell on Monday to close near 3-month lows, as global risk aversion sparked broad-based selling in domestic blue chips, including in Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki.
Larsen & Toubro provisionally fell 2.6 percent, while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended down 1.7 percent.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.14 percent, close to its lowest close since Nov. 27 hit on Thursday.
The 50-share NSE index fell 0.29 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.