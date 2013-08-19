Aug 19 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.76 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.15 percent.

* Asian markets face a tense few days waiting to see if minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting will provide some clarity on when it might start scaling back stimulus -- with far-reaching implications for borrowing costs across the globe.

* U.S. stocks fell slightly on Friday, and the Dow industrials posted the biggest weekly loss this year as rising bond yields hurt shares paying rich dividends and earnings from retailers disappointed investors.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* India to sell 110 billion rupees of cash management bills.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India's capital outflow controls seen hurting overseas drive -

Reserve price for spectrum auctions may be cut, M&A rules tweaked - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/meb52v)

Tata Power's Mundra UMPP likely to see 23 pct tariff hike - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/keb52v)

India PM rules out chance of return to 1991 crisis -report -

PMO clears Mylan's $1.6-bn Strides's formulation business buyout - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/neb52v)

DHL walkout likely to hit JLR factories in Britain - Mint (link.reuters.com/peb52v)

Govt clears big-ticket investment projects worth Rs 1.1 trln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qeb52v)

India's mobile user base up 0.4 pct in May at 870.2 mln -

Indian election could put regional parties in driving seat - poll -

India's Andhra Bank raises base rate, BPLR by 25 bps -

Indiabulls real estate buys FIM project stake for Rs 11.72 bln - Mint (link.reuters.com/reb52v)

FMC questions credibility of people behind NSEL - Mint (link.reuters.com/seb52v)

AirAsia India might delay launch plans - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/teb52v)

Tata Starbucks builds war chest, to open 100 cafes - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/veb52v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)