MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian shares fell for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday to mark their longest losing streak since the slump in the rupee in late July on continued concerns the U.S. Fed could scale back its bond purchases earlier than anticipated.

Lenders such as ICICI Bank also fell on caution ahead of consumer prices data due later in the day, amid fears that accelerating inflation would lead the central bank to raise interest rates for a third time this year.

The BSE index provisionally closed down 1.09 percent, marking its longest losing streak since falling for eight consecutive days from July 24 to Aug. 2.

The broader NSE index ended 1.1 percent lower.

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 2.4 percent while Axis Bank Ltd closed 2.7 percent lower.