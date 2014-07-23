* NSE index gains 0.36 pct, hits life high
* BSE index up 0.47 pct, close to record high
* Technology shares gain; Infosys up 3.5 pct
MUMBAI, July 23 India's NSE index rose to a
record high on Wednesday, gaining for a seventh straight
session, led by technology stocks on continued buying by
foreign-investors on a positive earnings outlook, while firm
Asian markets also helped sentiment.
The broader index has risen 27.90 percent in U.S.
dollar terms this year, the second best performer in Asia,
helped by strong foreign flows on expectations the government
headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would usher in reforms
and effect a rebound in Asia's third largest economy.
Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.12 billion
rupees ($68.6 million) on Tuesday, marking inflows of $620.86
million over five consecutive days of buying, exchange and
regulatory data showed.
Investors say further gains would depend on the execution of
reforms by the new government, progress of the monsoon and the
central bank's next policy review on Aug. 5.
"The markets will likely continue to focus on issues like
monsoons, global economy and quarterly results in the short
term. Off-budget action on budget initiatives will sustain the
confidence of the markets over the medium term," said Dipen
Shah, head of private client group research at Kotak Securities.
Shah expects the RBI to keep rates steady until inflationary
pressures ease significantly.
Gains also tracked higher Asian stocks on Wednesday as risk
aversion triggered by recent geopolitical tensions continued to
ebb.
The NSE index closed 0.36 percent higher at 7,795.75 after
earlier marking an all-time high of 7,809.20 points, surpassing
the previous record of 7,808.85, touched on July 8.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.47 percent higher
at 26,147.33, not far from a high of 26,190.44, also hit on July
8.
Also, both the indexes marked their record closing highs.
Technology stocks led the gains with NSE's IT index
gaining 2.2 percent on value-buying. Infosys Ltd rose
3.6 percent while Tata Consultancy Services ended 2.1
percent higher.
Among other major blue-chips, ICICI Bank shares
rose 1.5 percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra gained
1.3 percent.
Hindalco Industries rose 2.9 percent, gaining for
the third straight session after a spike in aluminium prices.
Bank of Baroda gained 2.6 percent after the central
bank removed the stock from its caution list, making it eligible
to be bought by foreign investors in the primary and secondary
markets.
Jet Airways Ltd gained 3.7 percent after its
chairman said the company will look at selling planes and
restructuring debts as it tries to find ways to end the losses
that have plagued it for years.
ING Vysya Bank fell 3.4 percent after April-June
net profit declined 18 percent from year earlier.
