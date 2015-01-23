* BSE index up 0.74 pct, NSE index higher 0.61 pct
* Indexes hit record high for fourth straight session
MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian shares rose to a record
high for a fourth consecutive session on Friday as blue chips
such as Larsen & Toubro advanced on hopes of
additional foreign investments after the European Central Bank
launched a landmark bond-buying stimulus programme.
The ECB said it would purchase sovereign debt from this
March until the end of September 2016, despite opposition from
Germany's Bundesbank and concerns in Berlin that it could allow
spendthrift countries to slacken economic reforms.
Overseas investors have bought Indian shares worth $966.27
million so far this year, exchange and regulatory data showed.
Foreign investors bought shares worth $16.12 billion in 2014,
according to data.
Sentiment was also bolstered after Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley said on Thursday that India will not stray from a plan
to slash its fiscal deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic
product within two years.
"The undercurrent is firm. Even though valuations are
higher, we could see buyers at every level. We are cautiously
optimistic on the market and expect Nifty to touch the
9,000-mark in the near-term," said Suresh Parmar, head,
institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets.
The benchmark BSE index was up 0.74 percent at
29,219.69, after gaining as much as 1.38 percent to a record
high of 29,408.73 earlier in the day.
The broader NSE index was higher 0.61 percent at
8,813.95, after hitting an all-time high of 8,866.40 earlier in
the session.
Blue-chip stocks gained. Larsen & Toubro rose 2.4 percent,
State Bank of India added 1.2 percent and Tata Motors
advanced 2.2 percent.
For stocks on the move, see
($1 = 61.5500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)