* BSE index higher 0.2 pct; NSE index up 0.23 pct
* Capital goods stocks gain, pharma drags
MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian shares hit a record high
for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday after a deal that
could open the door for U.S. companies to build nuclear reactors
in the country boosted firms expected to benefit such as Larsen
& Toubro.
Overseas investors also continued their buying spree.
Foreign institutions, which have bought Indian shares worth
$977.3 million so far this year, purchased 20.2 billion rupees
($328.75 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.
But broader gains were capped as drug makers fell ahead of
earnings results and after Ranbaxy Laboratories lost
rights to launch a generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's
blockbuster heartburn drug Nexium to Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries , raising fears about increased
competition from abroad.
"Markets are in a cautious mood now. Individual stocks will
continue to perform well. I think select infrastructure
companies will participate in the rally," said Deven Choksey,
managing director, KR Choksey Securities.
The benchmark BSE index was up 0.2 percent at
29,340.50, after gaining as much as 0.6 percent to hit a record
high of 29,456.63 earlier in the day.
The broader NSE index was higher 0.23 percent at
8,856.65, after hitting an all-time high of 8,878.20.
Capital goods stocks rose after U.S. President Barack Obama
and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a deal aimed at
unlocking billions of dollars in nuclear trade and deepening
defence ties.
Alstom India gained 5.4 percent, Bharat Heavy
Electricals Ltd rose 1.2 percent and Larsen & Toubro
added 1.8 percent. Ranbaxy Laboratories fell 1.3 percent.
($1 = 61.4450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)