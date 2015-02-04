* BSE index falls 0.14 pct; NSE index down 0.15 pct
* RBI policy, bad loans hurt lenders
* Oil explorers rise on new subsidy sharing proposal report
MUMBAI, Feb 4 Indian shares fell to near
two-week lows on Wednesday as lenders declined on concerns that
the central bank's decision to keep rates steady while boosting
banks' liquidity in a bid to persuade them to lower lending
rates would weigh on profit.
The Reserve Bank of India held interest rates steady at 7.75
percent on Tuesday after easing monetary policy just three weeks
ago, leaving its next move probably until after the government
presents its annual budget at the end of this month.
Rising bad loans at ICICI Bank, Punjab National
Bank and Bank of Baroda also led to paring of
positions in the sector.
India's GDP and consumer price inflation data due next week
are also seen as key for RBI's decision on interest rates post
the budget.
"If inflation trajectory remains benign and the government
sticks to its fiscal deficit targets, there is a strong chance
of further rate cuts by RBI," said Nirakar Pradhan, chief
investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance.
The benchmark BSE index eased 0.14 percent, while
the broader NSE index fell 0.15 percent, after earlier
marking their lowest intraday level since Jan. 21.
Banks led the declines with the NSE's bank index
down 0.6 percent.
Axis Bank fell 1.2 percent, State Bank of India
lost 1.5 percent, while ICICI Bank fell 0.9 percent.
However, oil explorers rose after crude oil price jumped 19
percent over the past four sessions on hopes that prices may
have hit a bottom after a seven-month rout slashed oil futures
by nearly 60 percent and prompted major energy firms to cut
spending on new production.
Cairn India rose 4.9 percent while Reliance
Industries gained 0.3 percent
State-run oil explorers also rose on the back of news
channel CNBC TV18 report that oil ministry has proposed a new
subsidy sharing proposal with the Finance Minister.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained 2.2 percent, while
Oil India rose 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)