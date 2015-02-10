* BSE index up 1.12 pct; NSE index gains 1.14 pct

* Stocks favoured by foreign investors lead gains

MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday on value buying in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank after a seven-day losing streak, as investors shrugged off worries that an anti-corruption party may win the Delhi state elections.

Traders chose to focus on reforms in the upcoming federal budget on Feb. 28 when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is widely expected to boost capital spending and offer tax breaks to an under-performing manufacturing sector.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was heading for election defeat in New Delhi at the hands of the Aam Admi, or Common Man Party, a TV projection showed on Tuesday, in the first blow for Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he swept to power last year.

"AAP's win will not thwart the reform process. Market has started to discount the budget," said Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance.

India's broader NSE index fell 4.8 percent over the last seven sessions, matching its losing streak in November 2013.

The benchmark BSE index was up 1.12 percent on Tuesday, while the broader NSE index rose 1.14 percent.

Blue-chips favoured by foreign investors led the gains, with ICICI Bank rising 4 percent and HDFC Bank up 1.9 percent.

Tata Motors was up 3.4 percent, while mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp added 0.9 percent.

For stocks on the move, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)