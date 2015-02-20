* BSE index down 0.35 pct; NSE index falls 0.26 pct
* Foreign portfolio investors sold index derivatives on
Thursday
MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian shares fell on Friday and
were set to snap a seven-day winning streak, weighed down by a
3.1 percent decline in Reliance Industries and as sentiment for
blue chips was hit after foreign investors sold index
derivatives.
Reliance Industries Ltd fell as much as 3.4
percent after Indian police arrested seven people, including
government employees and a former journalist, whom they said ran
a scam to steal official documents from India's oil ministry and
sell them to energy consultants and large private companies.
Police did not provide any names, but an official at
Reliance said it had learned one of its officials had been
detained in connection with the case. The official said the
company was unaware of any other details and it was conducting
an internal investigation.
Reliance shares fell 3.1 percent and were the biggest drag
on indexes.
Still, analysts said they expected shares to turn firmer
next week ahead of the fiscal 2015/16 budget to be unveiled on
Feb. 28 and as Indian metal and cement companies bid
aggressively for coal blocks in the country's first auctions to
sell mines, raising hopes about the fiscal deficit.
"In the near term, market would get a boost due to auction
money," said Deven Choksey, managing director of K R Choksey
Securities.
The benchmark BSE index lost 0.35 percent, while
the broader NSE index fell 0.26 percent. Both indexes
are still on track to post their second consecutive weekly gain.
Blue chips such as ICICI Bank declined after
overseas funds sold index derivatives worth $132.75 million on
Thursday, according to NSE data.
ICICI Bank lost 1.7 percent, while Housing Development and
Finance Corp fell 1 percent.
Software services exporters fell on lingering concerns about
waning overseas interest in the sector. A report by Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch showed some of the IT companies were among
the top-10 underweight stocks for foreign institutional
investors.
Among IT stocks, Infosys fell 1.6 percent and
Wipro lost 1.5 percent.
($1 = 62.2200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)