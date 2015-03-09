* BSE index falls 1.3 pct, NSE index down 1.4 pct

MUMBAI, March 9 Indian shares fell nearly 1.5 percent on Monday, heading towards their biggest single-day drop in four weeks as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised expectation the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner than previously thought.

Blue chips favoured by foreign institutional investors, including ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro, led falls.

Losses tracked falls in regional shares, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.17 percent.

"Markets are overpriced and valuations seem to be stretched. We advise our clients to be cautious and selective. We would be looking at the Jan-March quarter earnings to initiate any fresh buy from the current level," said Daljeet S Kohli, head of research at brokerage IndiaNivesh.

The broader NSE index was down 1.36 percent at 8,817.05 and the benchmark BSE index was lower 1.32 percent at 29,061.47, heading towards their biggest single-day fall since Feb. 9.

Falls came after data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 295,000 last month, stronger than the 240,000 increase in jobs expected by analysts, and the unemployment rate hit a 6-1/2-year low of 5.5 percent.

Lenders fell with the Bank Nifty Index down 2 percent. ICICI Bank fell 2.8 percent, while HDFC Bank was down 1.6 percent.

Among other losers, Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.6 percent after India's biggest software services exporter said on Thursday that fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be in line with last year's trend.

Meanwhile, miners also declined with Sesa Sterlite falling 4.1 percent after global iron ore prices hit a six-year low. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)