* BSE index falls 1.3 pct, NSE index down 1.4 pct
* Technology, banking stocks decline
MUMBAI, March 9 Indian shares fell nearly 1.5
percent on Monday, heading towards their biggest single-day drop
in four weeks as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised
expectation the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
sooner than previously thought.
Blue chips favoured by foreign institutional investors,
including ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro,
led falls.
Losses tracked falls in regional shares, with the MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
down 1.17 percent.
"Markets are overpriced and valuations seem to be stretched.
We advise our clients to be cautious and selective. We would be
looking at the Jan-March quarter earnings to initiate any fresh
buy from the current level," said Daljeet S Kohli, head of
research at brokerage IndiaNivesh.
The broader NSE index was down 1.36 percent at
8,817.05 and the benchmark BSE index was lower 1.32
percent at 29,061.47, heading towards their biggest single-day
fall since Feb. 9.
Falls came after data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls
increased 295,000 last month, stronger than the 240,000 increase
in jobs expected by analysts, and the unemployment rate hit a
6-1/2-year low of 5.5 percent.
Lenders fell with the Bank Nifty Index down 2
percent. ICICI Bank fell 2.8 percent, while HDFC Bank
was down 1.6 percent.
Among other losers, Tata Consultancy Services fell
1.6 percent after India's biggest software services exporter
said on Thursday that fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be
in line with last year's trend.
Meanwhile, miners also declined with Sesa Sterlite
falling 4.1 percent after global iron ore prices hit a six-year
low.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)