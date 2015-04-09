* BSE index up 0.1 pct; NSE index rises 0.2 pct
* Healthcare stocks fall
MUMBAI, April 9 Indian shares were up on
Thursday, rising for the fifth straight session and heading
towards the highest close in three weeks, as lenders such as
ICICI Bank gained after rating agency Moody's upgraded
India's sovereign ratings outlook.
Moody's revised India's sovereign ratings outlook to
"positive" from "stable" on Thursday as it expected actions by
policymakers to enhance the country's economic strength in the
medium term.
A firm trend across the region also helped. Asian stocks
rose extending the previous session's gains, while the dollar
drew support from minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting
showing the U.S. central bank was still on course to hike
interest rates this year.
"The ratings (outlook) upgrade will give more comfort for
foreign investors and also attract more capital. Our fiscal
deficit situation is under control and global investors are
comfortable with that. The market undercurrent is positive,"
said Deven Choksey, managing director, KR Choksey Securities.
The benchmark BSE index was up 0.11 percent at
28,740.71, while the broader NSE index gained 0.17
percent to 8,729.30.
Lenders gained with the Bank Nifty index of the
NSE adding 1.8 percent after the ratings upgrade. The key
banking sub-index is down 7.2 pct since Jan-end on concerns over
valuations and expected delay in earnings recovery.
ICICI Bank gained 1.6 percent, State Bank of India
added 0.9 percent and HDFC Bank was up 1.3
percent.
Broader gains were however capped as healthcare stocks fell
with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falling 2.7 percent
after Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoFA-ML) downgraded several
pharma stocks.
BoFA-ML downgraded Sun Pharma to "underperform" from "buy",
while it cut Lupin Ltd amd Cadila Healthcare
to "neutral" from "buy". Lupin and Cadila were down 2.9 percent
and 1.3 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)