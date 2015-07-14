* BSE index down 0.13 pct; NSE index falls 0.16 pct
* Worse-than-expected retail inflation data weighs
* Tata Motors falls more than 2 pct on China worries
* Credit Suisse downgrades Indian stocks in Asian portfolio
MUMBAI, July 14 Indian shares fell on Tuesday
after worse-than-expected retail inflation data dented hopes of
an interest rate cut by the central bank next month, while Tata
Motors declined on continued worries over slowing
sales in China.
Higher food prices pushed India's retail inflation to an
eight-month high in June, government data released on Monday
showed, raising concerns that the Reserve Bank of India would
have no leeway to cut rates at its policy review in August.
Meanwhile, wholesale prices fell at a faster-than-expected
annual rate of 2.4 percent in June, their eighth straight
decline, government data released on Tuesday showed.
"People are caught between WPI and CPI," said G
Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based research and
fund advisory firm.
"The WPI shows bad sentiment for the industrial economy,
(while) CPI shows less optimism on the rigid stance of the RBI
on a rate cut," Chokkalingam said.
The BSE index fell 0.13 percent and the NSE index
dropped 0.16 percent.
Sentiment was also hit after Credit Suisse downgraded Indian
equities to 1 percent "underweight" from 1 percent "overweight"
in its Asian portfolio, saying it was a tactical move based on
valuations.
Tata Motors fell more than 2 percent after
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings issued a profit
warning on Monday, stoking fears that a slowdown in China's
luxury car market will hurt unit Jaguar Land Rover's
sales.
Falls in blue chips also weighed on the Nifty with HDFC
down 0.9 percent and ITC lower 0.8 percent.
Banking stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank fell
1.2 percent, while ICICI Bank dropped 0.71 percent.
Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' shares rose 0.75
percent after the company launched a copy of Actavis Plc
Alzheimer's drug Namenda, in the United States.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)