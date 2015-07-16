* BSE index up 0.51 pct, NSE index up 0.52
* Iran deal optimism helps
* Next week's monsoon session of parliament awaited
* Financial and energy stocks lead gains
MUMBAI, July 16 Indian shares rose on Thursday,
heading towards their highest close in three months, led by
gains in financial and energy stocks on hopes that a fall in oil
prices due to the Iran nuclear deal will lower import costs and
interest rates.
Oil prices rose on Thursday, but the U.S. and Brent prices
are down more than 17 and 15 percent respectively from their
June peaks on oversupply, even as the market expects a gradual
return of Iranian exports from 2016 to further reduce prices.
Investors also look towards the monsoon session of
parliament next week where key proposals including land
acquisition and national tax reforms are expected to be debated.
Next week's parliament session is expected to be volatile,
with political scandals likely to disrupt proceedings and put
land, labour and tax reform bills on the back burner.
Gains also tracked higher Asian shares after volatile
Chinese stocks reversed course and rose, while the dollar stood
tall after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced
expectations for a U.S. rate hike.
"Government is facing rough winds on key land acquisition
bill, which is definitely a concern," said Deven Choksey,
managing director at K R Choksey Securities.
The BSE index was up 0.51 percent while the NSE
index gained 0.52 percent, heading towards their highest
close since April 17.
Housing Development Finance Corp gained 1.9
percent.
Banking stocks such as HDFC Bank rose 1.5 percent,
while Axis Bank was up 2.8 percent, Kotak Mahindra
Bank was up 1.5 percent.
Meanwhile, oil refiners such as Reliance Industries
rose 1.24 percent, BPCL gained 1.9 percent.
State-run coal miner Coal India rose 0.54 percent.
For more stocks on the move see
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai;
Editing by Anand Basu)