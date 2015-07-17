* BSE index up 0.06 pct; NSE index higher 0.04 pct
* Traders say clarity needed on FDI-easing rules
MUMBAI, July 17 Indian shares were little
changed in choppy trade on Friday, with investors paring
exposure to financial stocks as they seek more clarity on the
government's decision to make foreign portfolio and direct
holdings fungible.
India said it would club together different categories of
foreign investment by creating a composite foreign holding cap,
a move that boosted banking stocks on Thursday on hopes of
higher foreign capital inflows.
However, financial and banking shares turned negative on
Friday as market watchers said more clarity was needed on the
composite caps, especially in the context of sector limits.
"People were thinking FDI caps and all these caps and
sub-limits are being removed in one go," said Daljeet Kohli,
head of research at IndiaNivesh Securities.
"Then the fine print says that actually for the sectors
there will be sub-limits which means that banks, insurance etc.
will still not be beneficiary as many people were believing."
The BSE index was up 0.06 percent, while the NSE
index was higher 0.04 percent.
The NSE sub-index for banking stocks was flat at
19,167.20.
Housing Development Finance Corp fell 1.9 percent,
HDFC Bank lost 0.48 percent and Kotak Mahindra Bank
declined 0.96 percent.
Meanwhile, some support came in from large caps. Larsen &
Toubro rose 0.63 percent, ICICI Bank gained
0.91 percent and Infosys was up 0.35 percent.
Bharti Infratel Ltd's shares rose 3.6 percent on a
media report that the company is looking to acquire towers of
Idea Cellular Ltd and Vodafone
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained 0.81 percent
as CLSA raised its target price to 1,160 rupees from 1,130
rupees and kept its "high conviction buy".
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)