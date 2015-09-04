(Adds details)

* BSE index down 1.94 pct, NSE index lower 2 pct

* Financial stocks biggest losers

* All sector indexes in the red

Sept 4 India's benchmark BSE index fell more than 2 percent on Friday to its lowest in nearly 14 months, on weak global cues amid caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

A strong jobs number could cement optimism on the global economy and boost share prices but it could rekindle speculation of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve, which could hurt risk assets, particularly in emerging economies.

Asian shares extended losses on Friday as caution over a U.S. jobs report overshadowed signals from the European Central Bank that it is willing to take further steps to shore up the European economy. China's financial markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday.

"The uncertainty over the U.S. Fed rate hike is spooking global markets and the Nifty is no exception," said Arun Gopalan, vice president at brokerage Systematix Shares & Stocks.

"We could witness further downside on the Nifty if the Fed hikes rates in September."

The BSE index was down 1.94 percent after falling as much as 2.22 percent to 25,193.41, its lowest since July 15, 2014.

The broader NSE index was 2 percent lower after declining as much as 2.34 percent to 7,639.50, its lowest since Aug. 11, 2014.

Both indexes were headed for their fourth straight weekly loss.

All sectors were in the red with financial stocks the biggest losers.

ICICI Bank fell 3.7 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp dropped 2.65 percent.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd was down 1.9 percent.

IT stocks Infosys and TCS fell 1.7 and 1.34 percent, respectively.

Drugmaker Cipla rose more than 3 percent but pared gains to trade 0.9 percent higher after it announced the acquisition of two generics businesses in the United States. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)