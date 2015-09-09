* BSE index up 1.85 pct, NSE index up 1.93 pct

Sept 9 Indian stocks extended gains from the previous session and were trading about 2 percent higher on Wednesday, heading towards their highest close in over a week, propped by buoyant global markets.

Asian shares extended a global rally on Wednesday, with markets in China stabilising and Japanese stocks posting their biggest one-day gain since the height of the global financial crisis in 2008.

However, some analysts felt the rally has been fuelled by bargain-hunting as investors bought beaten down stocks.

"This is a short-lived rally, global macro economic environment is not going to change in a day," Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas said.

"This rally will not sustain at higher levels, maybe 7,900 or 7,950 (on the NSE index) will be tested, tomorrow or day after we might see a selloff".

Indian stocks were also looking for cues from a cabinet meeting that took place on Wednesday where the government approved proposals of gold monetisation, offshore wind energy and telecom spectrum trading rules.

The 30-share BSE index was up 1.85 percent, while the 50-share index was up 1.93 percent, heading towards their highest close since Aug. 31.

Financial stocks built on gains from the previous session, with Housing Development Finance Corp rising 2 percent, HDFC Bank up 1.3 percent and ICICI Bank gaining 1.7 percent.

Metal stocks also surged with Vedanta and Hindalco rising 7 percent each.

Telecommunications stocks such as Bharti Airtel rose 3.7 percent and Idea Cellular gained 5.4 percent after the cabinet approved spectrum trading rules. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)