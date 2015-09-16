MUMBAI, Sept 16 India's BSE index ended 1 percent higher on Wednesday, recording its highest close in over two weeks, propped by upbeat Asian markets even as the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for the first time in almost decade loomed.

The 30-share BSE index closed at 25,963.97 points, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.89 percent to close at 7,899.15 points.

Both indexes marked their highest close since Aug. 31.

Indian markets will remain shut on Thursday for a local holiday.

For BUZZ items, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)