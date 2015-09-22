* BSE index down 0.21 pct, NSE index down 0.23 pct
* Defensives stocks gain
* F&O expiry on Thursday
MUMBAI, Sept 22 Indian stocks swung between
gains and losses on Tuesday, with losses in financial and energy
stocks elbowing out gains in defensives, ahead of the expiry of
September derivatives contracts on Thursday.
The stocks rose in early trading on upbeat Asian markets as
Wall Street bounced back overnight and the European Central Bank
said it was prepared to ease monetary policy further.
However, volatility crept back in ahead of the expiry of the
September derivatives contracts. Indian markets will be shut on
Friday on account of a local holiday.
"Interest is missing primarily because of a truncated week
and the F&O expiry day after tomorrow. Volatility will be high
plus 8,000 levels (on the NSE)," Gaurang Shah, vice president at
Geojit BNP Paribas, said.
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.21 percent while
the NSE index was down 0.23 percent.
Defensive stocks such as IT, healthcare and consumer staples
gained, while financials and resources stocks lagged.
Infosys rose 2.7 percent, HCL Tech
gained 2 percent while Wipro was up 1.6 percent.
Among healthcare stocks Sun Pharma was up 0.7
percent while Aurobindo Pharma gained 2.95 percent.
Meanwhile, Blue-chip stocks witnessed some selling pressure.
Reliance was down 1.8 percent, Larsen & Toubro
lost 1.4 percent and Bharti Airtel fell 1.9
percent.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)