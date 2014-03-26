MUMBAI, March 26 Indian shares rose to record highs for a third straight session on Wednesday, as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro extended recent gains, bolstered by buying from foreign investors on hopes of a recovery in the domestic economy.

The NSE index rose as much as 0.57 percent to an all-time high of 6,627.45, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.53 percent to a lifetime high of 22,172.20.

Larsen & Toubro provisionally rose 2.2 percent, while Tata Motors ended higher 2.4 percent.

The BSE index provisionally closed 0.1 percent higher, while the NSE index gained 0.15 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)