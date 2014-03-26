MUMBAI, March 26 Indian shares rose to record
highs for a third straight session on Wednesday, as blue chips
such as Larsen & Toubro extended recent gains, bolstered by
buying from foreign investors on hopes of a recovery in the
domestic economy.
The NSE index rose as much as 0.57 percent to an
all-time high of 6,627.45, while the benchmark BSE index
gained 0.53 percent to a lifetime high of 22,172.20.
Larsen & Toubro provisionally rose 2.2 percent,
while Tata Motors ended higher 2.4 percent.
The BSE index provisionally closed 0.1 percent higher, while
the NSE index gained 0.15 percent.
