MUMBAI, March 27 Indian shares rose to a record high for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as state-run lenders including State Bank of India extended their recent gains on broker upgrades and on hopes of some easing at the central bank's policy review on Tuesday.

The NSE index rose as much as 1.1 percent to an all-time high of 6,673.95, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.96 percent to a lifetime high of 22,307.74.

State Bank of India provisionally rose 2.2 percent, while Punjab National Bank ended higher 2.4 percent.

The BSE index provisionally closed 0.48 percent higher, while the NSE index gained 0.58 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)