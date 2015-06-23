MUMBAI, June 23 India's benchmark BSE index rose on Tuesday for an eighth consecutive session of gains, its longest winning streak in nearly five months, on renewed optimism over Greek debt talks, while state-run banks gained on hopes of capital infusion.

The 30-share BSE index gained 0.27 percent, marking its longest gaining streak since an eight-session rally to Jan. 27, while the 50-share NSE index finished 0.34 percent higher.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)