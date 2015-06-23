MUMBAI, June 23 India's benchmark BSE index
rose on Tuesday for an eighth consecutive session of
gains, its longest winning streak in nearly five months, on
renewed optimism over Greek debt talks, while state-run banks
gained on hopes of capital infusion.
The 30-share BSE index gained 0.27 percent, marking its
longest gaining streak since an eight-session rally to Jan. 27,
while the 50-share NSE index finished 0.34 percent
higher.
For midday report see
For stocks see
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)