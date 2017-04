MUMBAI Aug 16 India's main NSE index fell as much as 4 percent on Friday as blue chips including HDFC Bank were hit across the board on fears that an early rollback of U.S. monetary stimulus would spark selling by foreign investors.

The declines also tracked the Indian rupee, which fell to a record low as central bank measures to tighten capital outflows and curb gold imports were seen as unlikely to prop up the currency and could even spark further selling if they spook foreign investors.

The broader NSE index was down 3.8 percent at 0824 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was down 3.6 percent.

HDFC Bank Ltd fell 5 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd fell 4.9 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)