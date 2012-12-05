MUMBAI, Dec 5 India's 50-share NSE Index rose to its highest level in more than 19 months on Wednesday, breaching the 5,900 level, on hopes the government will muster a majority in parliament on the retail vote. At 0350 GMT, the index was at 5,909.65 points, up nearly 0.4 percent. It breached 5,900, a key level, for the first time since April 25, 2011. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)