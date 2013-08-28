MUMBAI Aug 28 India's NSE index fell as much as 2.2 percent on Wednesday as blue chip shares including HDFC slumped after the rupee hit a record low, accentuating fears of foreign selling.

Dealers say nearly $1 billion worth of Indian shares sold by overseas investors in the last eight sessions is a pretty big number and can easily extend itself in the current environment.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd slumped 5.4 percent, while ITC Ltd lost 3.2 percent.

The broader NSE index fell 2.2 percent, while the benchmark BSE index slumped 1.8 percent, marking their lowest intraday levels in almost a year. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)