BUZZ-India's Bhushan Steel surges to 20-mth high after report on loan restructuring
** Bhushan Steel Ltd rises as much as 8.3 pct to its highest since Aug 10, 2015
MUMBAI Aug 28 India's NSE index fell as much as 2.2 percent on Wednesday as blue chip shares including HDFC slumped after the rupee hit a record low, accentuating fears of foreign selling.
Dealers say nearly $1 billion worth of Indian shares sold by overseas investors in the last eight sessions is a pretty big number and can easily extend itself in the current environment.
Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd slumped 5.4 percent, while ITC Ltd lost 3.2 percent.
The broader NSE index fell 2.2 percent, while the benchmark BSE index slumped 1.8 percent, marking their lowest intraday levels in almost a year. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
** Bhushan Steel Ltd rises as much as 8.3 pct to its highest since Aug 10, 2015
Apr 10The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Monday is 6.31 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD