MUMBAI, Sept 23 India's NSE index fell more than 2 percent on Monday, heading towards its second day of falls, led by continued selling in bank shares after a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Friday.

The NSE banking index fell 4.2 percent, adding to its fall of 4.1 percent on Friday.

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 4.1 percent while State Bank of India Ltd slumped 5.1 percent.

India's benchmark index fell 1.8 percent while the broader NSE index fell as much as 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)