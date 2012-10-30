BUZZ-India's GVK Power rises; to sell 10 pct stake in airport operator
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
MUMBAI Oct 30 Credit Suisse downgraded Oil and Natural Gas Corp to 'underperform' from 'neutral', citing rising risks to earnings in fiscal 201/13, despite noting the stock continues to trade as a discount to global peers.
The investment bank said the state-run oil explorer's earnings in the next fiscal year could be hit by a combination of lower domestic production, higher taxes, losses at subsidiary Mangalore Refiney and Petrochemicals Ltd, and a high base in the previous fiscal year.
Credit Suisse also cut its target price to 239 rupees from 315 rupees in a note dated on Tuesday.
Shares in ONGC were down 0.2 percent at 273.50 rupees as of 0444 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.