GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edge down 0.1 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent. * Asian stocks got off to sluggish start on Thursday as investors hunkered down to take the latest pulse on the U.S. economy and implications for the Federal Reserve's easy money policy, while the euro perked up ahead of the European Central Bank meeting. * The Dow industrials closed at a record high on Wednesday, led by gains in Microsoft Corp and encouraging European economic data, while the S&P 500 also rose but closed shy of its own record.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Tech Mahindra Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd. to report quarterly earnings

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Punjab & Sind Bank says board to consider preferential allotment worth up to 1 bln rupees

Emerging markets private equity fund Exhilway Global to invest $1 billion in India.

India's Thermax July-Sept net down 67 pct -

India cbank says received $15.2 bln via two concessional fx swap facilities -

India issues rules allowing expanded foreign bank presence -

M&M slashes XUV500 price by Rs 100,000 - Times of India (link.reuters.com/bag54v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal and Swati Bhat)