GLOBAL MARKETS
* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.6
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
fell 1.3 percent.
* U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another
month of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was
stalling, though not to the point where more economic stimulus
from the Federal Reserve was imminent.
* Asian shares slumped on Monday after sluggish U.S. jobs
data deepened worries about slowing global economic growth, and
reinforced risk aversion ahead of China inflation figures and a
meeting aimed at defining steps to shore up Europe's banks.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Subir Gokarn, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of
India, will speak at a Clearing Corporation of India event.
(0500 GMT)
* Subir Gokarn will also seek banks' comments on India's
economic growth, inflation, interest rates, loan and deposit
growth, liquidity in a pre-policy meeting. (0700 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
RETAIL
* The government is likely to relax local sourcing and brand
ownership norms as part of a comprehensive review of the FDI
policy for single-brand retail to address concerns of foreign
companies, even as a senior government official ruled out the
possibility of an IKEA-specific package. (Economic Times)
* In a bid to change norms for FDI in single-brand retail,
the government is planning to relax the clause that the foreign
investor should also be the owner of the brand, officials
said.(Business Standard)
* A dispute over sourcing regulations is clouding plans by
Sweden's IKEA to open 25 of its trademark
blue-and-yellow stores in India as it seeks new markets for its
flat-pack furnishings. (Economic Times)
* IKEA said it was preparing its responses for
clarifications that the government has sought for its planned
entry into India, maintaining that a short delay in its formal
application would not affect its decision to open stores in
Asia's third-largest economy. (Hindustan Times)
* Carrefour is learnt to be readjusting its
expansion plans in India, prompted by a worsening global
economy, particularly in Europe. (Business Standard)
* Officials of consumer goods companies such as Dabur
, Marico, Jyothy Laboratories,
Godrej Consumer Products and Emami say they
do not plan any significant price increase this quarter.
(Economic Times)
* The Gitanjali Group is planning to add 25 more
large-format, multi-brand franchisee stores in the current
calendar year, according to Gitanjali Jewellery Retail Private
Limited managing director Santosh Srivastava. (Business
Standard)
COMMODITIES/ENERGY
* Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) will sign a
joint venture agreement with Japan's Kobe Steel on July
10 to set up an iron nugget plant with a capacity of 0.5 million
tonnes a year, India's steel ministry said on Friday. (Reuters)
* Vedanta Resources is keen on a "small" stake in
the 200 billion rupees oil refinery project in Barmer in
Rajasthan, according to the state government on Saturday.
(Hindustan Times)
* Essar Projects, part of the Essar Group, is targeting the
$30 billion overseas market for contracts to beat the prevailing
domestic slowdown, the company's CEO said. (Economic Times)
* Cairn India will invest another $6 billion to
start pumping more crude in two years and raise output 71
percent and account for one-third of India's production by 2018,
but it wants to extend the contract for the lucrative Rajasthan
block to justify the expenditure, officials said. (Economic
Times)
* The government is pondering giving preference to entities
developing coal mines on their own rather than by forging
alliance with the private sector, according to a senior coal
ministry official. (Financial Express)
* JSW Steel has proposed to increase the salary
and perks of its chairman and managing director Sajjan Jindal by
over 55 percent to 120 million rupees for the next five years.
(Times of India)
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* The Reserve Bank of India should consider allowing new
banks even without amending the Banking Regulation Act, said
Chakravarthy Rangarajan, a key policy advisor to Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh. (Economic Times)
* Corporate debt restructuring is set to break new records,
as the centre is planning to recommend 2 trillion rupees worth
of debt from state power utilities be added to the debt
restructuring cell, sources at the CDR cell said. (Business
Standard)
* Private equity fund Quadria Capital Investment Management
plans to raise a $300-million healthcare fund in which Religare
Enterprises' asset management arm will be the anchor
investor, said Amit Verma, managing partner at Quadria.
(Economic Times)
* Confident of India's robust growth potential despite the
short-term economic headwinds, Japan's Nippon Life
said it would put to use all its resources to help its Indian
partner Reliance Life become the country's top life insurance
company, said Nippon's President Yoshinobu Tsutsui. (Business
Standard)
INFRASTRUCTURE/INDUSTRIAL
* Engineers India Ltd said late on Saturday it had
won a consultancy contract worth 7.2 billion rupees ($129.5
million) from state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp.
* The trade battle with the European Union over plans to
impose a carbon tax on Indian airlines flying into or via the EU
could turn into a full scale war with the Cabinet to soon
consider a proposal for counter-measures against the EU. (Times
of India)
* Uncertainty hangs over when Air India will take
delivery of the first of the 27 787 Dreamliner aircrafts from
Boeing it has ordered. (Business Standard)
IT
Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and
Infosys, and global players such as IBM, are vying for
a contract worth $1-1.2 billion from the Mexico-based Cemex
, sources said. (Business Standard)
TELECOMS
* Foreign ownership in telecom tower company Microqual will
climb to nearly 65 percent after World Bank arm, International
Finance Corporation (IFC), and a clutch of overseas private
equity investors pump in investments of $100 million into the
company, a top executive said. (Economic Times)
* The law ministry will not give its opinion on whether
existing mobile phone companies must pay the auction-determined
rates for the airwaves they hold before the outcome of the
Presidential Reference in the Supreme Court, law minister Salman
Khurshid said. (Economic Times)
