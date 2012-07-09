GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.6 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 1.3 percent. * U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another month of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was stalling, though not to the point where more economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve was imminent. * Asian shares slumped on Monday after sluggish U.S. jobs data deepened worries about slowing global economic growth, and reinforced risk aversion ahead of China inflation figures and a meeting aimed at defining steps to shore up Europe's banks. FACTORS TO WATCH * Subir Gokarn, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, will speak at a Clearing Corporation of India event. (0500 GMT) * Subir Gokarn will also seek banks' comments on India's economic growth, inflation, interest rates, loan and deposit growth, liquidity in a pre-policy meeting. (0700 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH RETAIL * The government is likely to relax local sourcing and brand ownership norms as part of a comprehensive review of the FDI policy for single-brand retail to address concerns of foreign companies, even as a senior government official ruled out the possibility of an IKEA-specific package. (Economic Times) here * In a bid to change norms for FDI in single-brand retail, the government is planning to relax the clause that the foreign investor should also be the owner of the brand, officials said.(Business Standard) here * A dispute over sourcing regulations is clouding plans by Sweden's IKEA to open 25 of its trademark blue-and-yellow stores in India as it seeks new markets for its flat-pack furnishings. (Economic Times) here * IKEA said it was preparing its responses for clarifications that the government has sought for its planned entry into India, maintaining that a short delay in its formal application would not affect its decision to open stores in Asia's third-largest economy. (Hindustan Times) here * Carrefour is learnt to be readjusting its expansion plans in India, prompted by a worsening global economy, particularly in Europe. (Business Standard) here * Officials of consumer goods companies such as Dabur , Marico, Jyothy Laboratories, Godrej Consumer Products and Emami say they do not plan any significant price increase this quarter. (Economic Times) here * The Gitanjali Group is planning to add 25 more large-format, multi-brand franchisee stores in the current calendar year, according to Gitanjali Jewellery Retail Private Limited managing director Santosh Srivastava. (Business Standard) here COMMODITIES/ENERGY * Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) will sign a joint venture agreement with Japan's Kobe Steel on July 10 to set up an iron nugget plant with a capacity of 0.5 million tonnes a year, India's steel ministry said on Friday. (Reuters) * Vedanta Resources is keen on a "small" stake in the 200 billion rupees oil refinery project in Barmer in Rajasthan, according to the state government on Saturday. (Hindustan Times) here * Essar Projects, part of the Essar Group, is targeting the $30 billion overseas market for contracts to beat the prevailing domestic slowdown, the company's CEO said. (Economic Times) here * Cairn India will invest another $6 billion to start pumping more crude in two years and raise output 71 percent and account for one-third of India's production by 2018, but it wants to extend the contract for the lucrative Rajasthan block to justify the expenditure, officials said. (Economic Times) here * The government is pondering giving preference to entities developing coal mines on their own rather than by forging alliance with the private sector, according to a senior coal ministry official. (Financial Express) here * JSW Steel has proposed to increase the salary and perks of its chairman and managing director Sajjan Jindal by over 55 percent to 120 million rupees for the next five years. (Times of India) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The Reserve Bank of India should consider allowing new banks even without amending the Banking Regulation Act, said Chakravarthy Rangarajan, a key policy advisor to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Economic Times) here * Corporate debt restructuring is set to break new records, as the centre is planning to recommend 2 trillion rupees worth of debt from state power utilities be added to the debt restructuring cell, sources at the CDR cell said. (Business Standard) here * Private equity fund Quadria Capital Investment Management plans to raise a $300-million healthcare fund in which Religare Enterprises' asset management arm will be the anchor investor, said Amit Verma, managing partner at Quadria. (Economic Times) here * Confident of India's robust growth potential despite the short-term economic headwinds, Japan's Nippon Life said it would put to use all its resources to help its Indian partner Reliance Life become the country's top life insurance company, said Nippon's President Yoshinobu Tsutsui. (Business Standard) here INFRASTRUCTURE/INDUSTRIAL * Engineers India Ltd said late on Saturday it had won a consultancy contract worth 7.2 billion rupees ($129.5 million) from state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp. * The trade battle with the European Union over plans to impose a carbon tax on Indian airlines flying into or via the EU could turn into a full scale war with the Cabinet to soon consider a proposal for counter-measures against the EU. (Times of India) here * Uncertainty hangs over when Air India will take delivery of the first of the 27 787 Dreamliner aircrafts from Boeing it has ordered. (Business Standard) here IT Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Infosys, and global players such as IBM, are vying for a contract worth $1-1.2 billion from the Mexico-based Cemex , sources said. Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Infosys, and global players such as IBM, are vying for a contract worth $1-1.2 billion from the Mexico-based Cemex , sources said. (Business Standard) here TELECOMS * Foreign ownership in telecom tower company Microqual will climb to nearly 65 percent after World Bank arm, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and a clutch of overseas private equity investors pump in investments of $100 million into the company, a top executive said. (Economic Times) here * The law ministry will not give its opinion on whether existing mobile phone companies must pay the auction-determined rates for the airwaves they hold before the outcome of the Presidential Reference in the Supreme Court, law minister Salman Khurshid said. (Economic Times) here