* U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, weighed down by weak economic data from Asia and signs of economic trouble in Europe, underscored by higher Spanish and Italian bond yields. * Asian shares edged lower after China's imports rose 6.3 percent last month from a year earlier, less than half the 12.7 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll as domestic demand flagged in the world's second biggest economy. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * GAIL is in the final stages of signing a 20-year deal for shipping two million tonnes of gas a year from a facility that is coming up in the US east coast, sources close to the development said. (Times of India) here * ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of ONGC, is planning an initial public offering to raise over 50 billion rupees ($894.77 million) in the current fiscal to fund acquisition of foreign oil assets, company sources and bankers said. (Economic Times) here * Indian refiner Essar Oil said it would pay 10 billion rupees ($179 million) within 30 days in a part settlement of the sales tax it owes, after government officials attached some of its bank accounts. Essar will make the immediate payment to show its bona fide intent to pay off the amount due, the company said in a statement on Monday. * Coal India may barely manage to supply the mandatory 65 percent of annual coal requirement of power projects this fiscal but could flounder in the next two years, says an internal assessment by the coal ministry. (Financial Express) here * Dashing hopes of an early resolution of the fuel supply logjam between Coal India and power firms, the state-run company has postponed its board meeting to next week. (Business Standard) here * Standard & Poor's downgraded the outlook for India's Tata Power to 'negative' from 'stable' on Monday, citing the company's limited ability to arrange funds for a 4000 megawatt project in the western state of Gujarat. * New capacity of around 11,100 MW to be developed by NTPC has been affected by non-availability of coal blocks, state-owned firm's chairman Arup Roy Choudhury said. (Economic Times) * Bankers have asked state electricity boards to increase power rates and cut leakages so they can generate surplus revenues to repay loans. (Business Standard) here * India's monsoon has advanced into the main grain producing states of Punjab and Haryana and rains have picked up in soybean areas of central India, weather officials said on Monday, marking some progress after last week's halt. TELECOMS * An inter-ministerial panel set up to prepare a response to an arbitration notice served by the British telecom major Vodafone has decided against promising any relief to the company from the controversial retrospective amendments in the income tax law, a government official privy to the development said. (Economic Times) * Arvind Rao, the managing director and chief executive of OnMobile, has resigned after what the company called a "special review of its corporate governance procedures". (Economic Times) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The government has deferred clearance of Warburg Pincus' purchase of Future Capital, saying the Indian finance company must first hive off its wholly-owned real estate subsidiary, according to senior government officials. (Economic Times) here * Chairmen of public sector banks made a case for a cut in the repo rate to improve liquidity and also to ease pressure on margins during a meeting with the RBI. They also made a strong pitch for a reduction in the cash reserve ratio as loan growth continues to outstrip deposits. (Times of India) here * India will not make any specific concession to help IKEA start its 10,500 crore rupees single-brand retail operation. The investment proposal will go to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), whose recommendations will be incorporated into the final policy guidelines, a department of industrial policy and promotion official said. (Financial Express) here * Top finance ministry officials on Monday met private equity, venture capital and foreign institutional investors regarding recent draft proposals on general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR). FIIs demanded greater certainty in taxation rules and inclusion of specific tests to determine commercial substance. (Mint) here * India has offered amnesty to more than 100 wealthy citizens who evaded taxes by hiding funds in accounts at HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA)'s Swiss unit, according to a government official with knowledge of the matter. (Business Standard) here * The government has turned to the private sector, roping in economists from Nomura and Citigroup as well as industry bodies such as CII and FICCI to help create a new index of industrial production. (Economic Times) here INDUSTRIAL * The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has asked Graphite India to close its Bangalore plant until further notice, citing environmental pollution, according to a company exchange statement. (Business Standard) here * AgustaWestland, part of Italian aerospace group Finmeccanica, is not under investigation over alleged irregularities in a deal to sell helicopters to India, the group's UK chief said on Monday, denying media reports. * India is investigating a flood of Chinese imports of some types of stainless steel and may restrict the trade if it finds its own steelmakers have suffered as a result, according to a document published by the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday. PHARMA * Apollo Pharmacy, the medical store chain of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd, plans to launch a pharmacy format that's more than double the size of the existing 350 sq. ft model. * Apollo Pharmacy, the medical store chain of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd, plans to launch a pharmacy format that's more than double the size of the existing 350 sq. ft model. (Mint) here AUTOS * Hero MotoCorp is preparing for record production as the festival season approaches, according to people familiar with the company's plans. (Mint) here