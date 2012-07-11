GLOBAL MARKETS
* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.4
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
fell 0.1 percent.
* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more
pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish
world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.
* Asian shares inched lower on Wednesday on worries that the
global economic slowdown will hurt corporate earnings, with the
market still unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down
struggling member states' borrowing costs even after yields
pulled back.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* HDFC will report April-June earnings today. As
per I/B/E/S estimates, net profit for the mortgage financier is
expected to grow 21.4 percent to 10.25 billion rupees while
revenue for the quarter is expected to grow 24.6 percent to 16
billion rupees from 12.86 billion rupees a year earlier.
* Other earnings: CMC and Uflex.
* India's money supply data. (1130 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCE/REGULATORY
* The finance ministry is preparing a set of measures to
reduce the current account deficit (CAD), which was discussed at
a meeting of senior finance ministry officials on Tuesday.
R Gopalan, secretary in the department of economic affairs
(DEA) in the ministry, has asked his officers to prepare
projections for CAD for the next couple of years, sources said.
(Financial Express)
here
* MCX-SX was given approval from stock exchange regulators
to launch stock trading, stepping up competition with National
Stock Exchange, the country's leading bourse. (Economic Times)
here
* Securities and Exchange Board of India might further tweak
the rules governing qualified foreign investors. Two of the main
changes being discussed internally are how best to classify
these investors in an initial public offering (IPO) and a
provision governing taxation, a senior SEBI official said.
(Business Standard)
here
* India will sell unused foreign debt limits in government
and corporate bonds to overseas investors on July 20, two senior
sources from foreign custodian banks briefed by the stock market
regulator told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reuters)
* A Singapore-listed trust that will own Reliance Globalcom,
the underseas cable unit of Reliance Communication,
will end up controlling nearly one third of the Mumbai-based
company's global carrier operations, according to its
preliminary prospectus. (Economic Times)
* Potential tax liabilities have become the central focus of
the negotiations between potential buyers and Hutchison Whampoa
, which is seeking to sell its call centre operations
in India, said two people with direct knowledge of the
transaction. (Economic Times)
here
* Singapore is expected to press India for an investment
agreement on the lines of the one it has with Mauritius when
prime minister Lee Hsien Loong comes to New Delhi on a state
visit later this week. (Economic Times)
here
Banks have mobilised more than $10 billion from overseas Indians
through nonresident rupee deposit schemes since December when
the Reserve Bank of India liberalised interest rates banks could
offer on such deposits. (Economic Times)
here
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), a quasi judicial body,
has directed HSBC Mutual Fund to compensate the losses suffered
by some investors in one of its debt schemes.(Economic Times)
here
COMMODITIES/ENERGY
* Niko Resources is selling gas at higher than a
government mandated price, labelling government price control as
cartelisation, said a Niko Resources executive, who did not wish
to be identified.
The Canada-based company is doing so as the government is
sitting on the approval for its gas price formula. An
interpretation of a clause in the production-sharing contract
allowed it to go ahead with a higher price if the approval did
not come within 120 days, said the Niko executive. (Business
Standard)
here
* Steel Authority Of India Ltd and Kobe Steel
signed a MoU to set up a 0.5 million per annum iron
nugget making plant in Durgapur, West Bengal with investment of
15 billion rupees.
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Indian Oil Corp
, and Oil India have formed a consortium to
place the binding offer for a stake in oil sand assets worth
over $5 billion, owned by Houston-based ConocoPhillips,
two people with direct knowledge of the development said.
(Economic Times)
* Essar Oil has offered to invite fresh bids to
determine the price of coal bed methane (CBM) produced from its
Raniganj block, government and company officials said. (Economic
Times)
here
* Seven energy firms, including ONG Videsh, are
likely to compete with Exxon Mobil Corp for the right to
explore oil and gas blocks in northern Afghanistan, the
country's Mining Ministry said in a statement.
* Hindustan Zinc faces pressure on its margins,
with prices having fallen sharply in the first quarter, CEO
Akhilesh Joshi said. (Business Standard)
here
PHARMA
* Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd will launch at least
three copies of biotech medicines in India by 2015, mostly to
treat cancer, and needs to develop such high-tech drugs to
remain a serious player in the global generics business, Chief
Executive Arun Sawhney said.
* The Prime Minister's Office has sent letters to finance
and industry ministries seeking a progress report on the
implementation of the changes in the foreign direct investment
policy in the pharmaceutical sector. (Economic Times)
here
* South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram is to buy a
portfolio of about 60 medicines and a distribution network from
India's Cosme Farma for $86 million.
TELECOMS
* Maxis Berhad has held preliminary discussions to sell its
Indian unit Aircel, according to an executive close to Maxis
with direct knowledge of the discussions. (Economic Times)
here
INDUSTRIAL/INFRASTRUCTURE
* Malaysia-based Tamco Switchgear, a wholly owned subsidiary
of Larsen & Toubro and part of the Electrical &
Automation business, announced the acquisition of Henikwon
Corporation Sdn Bhd. (Times of India)
here
* Asian Development Bank and the Indian government have
signed a $150 million loan for first tranche of railway sector
investment programme aimed at improving rail freight services
and passenger transport routes. (Times of India)
here
PROPERTY
* Blackstone Group is set to acquire 36 percent ownership in
the tenant office space portfolio of southern developer Embassy
Property Developments for about $230 million, said bankers close
to the transaction. (Times of India)
here
Singapore has emerged as the most sought after destination for
foreign direct investment by Indian companies, which invested
over USD 500 million there in May. (Times of India)
here
MEDIA
* Multiplex operator PVR plans to link its
advertising rates to ticket sales to make its cinemas more
attractive to advertisers. (Economic Times)
here
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian debt/FX factors to watch
* Euro wallows around two-yr lows against dollar
* Oil falls as Norway strike ends, China's imports slip
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)