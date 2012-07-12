GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 1.1 percent. * The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen first. * Asian shares fell on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve appeared to put off taking more aggressive stimulus steps until economic conditions worsen. FACTORS TO WATCH * Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services earnings results for Q1 FY13. * Other earnings: Bilcare, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services and VST Industries * India will release industrial production data for May around 11.00 IST on Thursday. A Reuters poll of 30 economists conducted between July 2-9 forecasts output picked up to 1.8 percent from 0.1 percent in April. * Indian central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao will speak at the foundation ceremony of a bank that refinances agricultural and rural development projects. (0530 GMT) * An Indian ministerial panel meets Thursday afternoon to discuss the base price for an upcoming 2G mobile airwaves auction. (1100 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has told the Congress party there is no option but to raise diesel prices by at least 5 rupees a litre after the Presidential election. The current diesel subsidy is 9.13 rupees per litre sold. (Business Standard) here * India is expected to further dilute the general anti avoidance rules (GAAR) on tax evasion issues when the rules are finally approved by the Prime Minister's Office. Senior government officials said even the watered-down GAAR draft, which has been circulated for public comments, has failed to pass muster with foreign institutional investors. (Economic Times) here * Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday described India's business environment as complicated and said investors look for a "predictable regulatory regime and a hassle-free, rules-based business environment." (Economic Times) here * Mortgage lender HDFC will find a buyer for the debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines' non-core assets - Kingfisher House in Mumbai and the promoters' villa in Goa. The consortium of 17 banks has agreed to Kingfisher Airlines roping in HDFC to do the valuation of these two properties and also find a buyer, sources in the banking industry said. (Business Line) here * Indian banks' advances grew marginally in the first quarter of the fiscal year as corporate borrowing was low due to muted economic growth prospects, triggering concerns that lenders could miss the central bank's yearly projections. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The El Nino weather pattern is unlikely to affect India's monsoon rains, the weather forecaster said, providing good news to farmers already worried about drought as the monsoon rains remain below average. * Indian state-run oil companies plan to boost investments in Venezuela and source higher volumes of crude oil from the South American country, India's junior industry minister said on Wednesday. * India's cabinet may consider a proposal on Thursday to sell a 10.82 percent stake in Steel Authority of India , the country's largest steel maker, in a bid to raise resources to fund government's social sector schemes. (Times of India) here dly/articleshow/14833532.cms * The oil ministry has forwarded the contentious issue of pricing methane gas produced from coal seams by Essar Oil and Reliance Industries to an empowered panel of secretaries after raising objections and holding back approvals for nine months. (Economic Times) here * The consortium comprising Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is likely to sweeten its bid for British Gas' 65.12 percent stake in the 25 billion rupees Gujarat Gas Company. (Financial Express) * Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's plan to sell a stake in Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure may have hit a hurdle with the petroleum ministry deciding to cancel licences to lay four natural gas pipelines citing inordinate construction delays. (Times of India) here * While India's coal imports are set to rise steeply, a consortium of state-owned firms led by ONGC Videsh (OVL) - the overseas arm of ONGC - on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to increase investments in a couple of heavy oil projects in Venezuela from $350 million to $3 billion. (Financial Express) here * The Hiranandani Group has drawn up plans to invest about 30 billion rupees to set up four-million-tonne (mt) liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Haldia in West Bengal, a move that will help the Mumbai-based group cater to the needs of the eastern India market. Business Standard) here * The power ministry has decided to allow power project developers to pass on the entire fuel cost to consumers, marking a change in the current tariff-based bidding system. (Economic Times) here * Essar Africa Holdings, an international subsidiary of the Essar Group, may be asked to bring in a local partner in Zimbabwe for reviving a steel mill and to develop an iron ore mine that Essar had acquired last year for $750 million, according to two people connected with the development. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * The department of telecom has revised the timeline for the upcoming spectrum auctions yet again and has told the panel of ministers on spectrum that the information memorandum containing all details of the sale will only be released on August 22. This will make it impossible for the government to meet the Supreme Court's deadline for reissuing these licences through a bidding process by August 31. (Economic Times) here * Russian conglomerate Sistema JSFC, the majority shareholder in Sistema Shyam TeleServices, has written to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accusing the government of initiating steps that benefit existing telecom operators, which may result in the exit of new entrants, said sources in the government. (Times of India) here * Malaysia's Maxis Communications Bhd, majority owner of mobile phone company Aircel, has warned that regulatory and policy uncertainties could harm telecom companies in India and undo the success the sector had enjoyed for the over a decade, Maxis' CEO Sandip Das said. (Economic Times) here * The Ministry of Corporate Affairs could order a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into OnMobile Global if an initial investigation finds any irregularities in the company's affairs, Corporate Affairs Minister Veerappa Moily said. (Economic Times) here IT * Carlyle Group has acquired about a 10 percent stake in Infotech Enterprises through stock exchange transactions, joining another private equity investor General Atlantic Partners, which holds a 12.39 percent stake in Infotech. (Times of India) here * General Motors, which outsources 90 per cent of its IT requirement, is planning to slash this to merely 10 per cent over the next three years. Some Indian IT vendors which have a relationship with GM confirmed the company had sent emails informing about the IT consolidation exercise it was undergoing. here * Mahindra Satyam is in discussions to acquire an aerospace engineering firm in Europe, said two senior company officials. The acquisition is part of a larger plan by the company to improve its offerings in engineering services, and in the healthcare and financial services verticals. (Economic Times) here AUTOS India's Mahindra & Mahindra has halted development work on a pickup truck aimed at the U.S. market, the company said, following legal disputes and failure to win needed certification. (Reuters) RETAIL * Footwear maker Woodland is planning to invest around 1 billion rupees rupees in the current fiscal to increase its own brand outlets from the current 350 stores to 500 stores in the next two years. It will add 60 new stores by end of 2012. (Business Standard) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Aussie dollar slips on weak Australian jobs data * Oil up 2 pct, Brent paces on tight North Sea outlook * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)