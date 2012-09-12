GLOBAL MARKETS * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.5 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1.1 percent. * The Dow industrials closed at the highest level in nearly five years on Tuesday in a lightly traded session before key decisions in Germany and the United States that could give markets a further boost. * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors remained cautiously optimistic a German court would approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund later in the day. FACTORS TO WATCH * India is expected to say July industrial output rose 0.3 percent from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of economists. (Around 1100 IST, 0530 GMT) * India's Finance Minister P Chidambaram set to speak with the heads of nine state-run companies. (1000 IST, 0430 GMT) * RBI Executive Director G. Padmanabhan, who handles financial markets, will give a speech on financial inclusion. (0940 IST, 0410 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The government is preparing for a series of announcements later this week - including allowing foreign companies to set up multi-brand retail stores and possibly allow overseas carriers to buy into local airlines. (Times of India) here * The finance ministry has readied a five-point action plan that includes tough decisions on fuel subsidies to lift the overall investment sentiment, a key government official said on Tuesday. (Economic Times) here * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will allow companies to raise more funds through external commercial borrowings to repay rupee loans or for new capital expenditure in rupees, the central bank said on Tuesday. It also raised the maximum limit of ECB to 75 percent of the average foreign exchange earnings in the past three fiscal years, or 50 percent of the highest export earnings in any of the three years, or whichever is higher. (Reuters) * Temasek, Piramal Group and Bain Capital are leading the race to acquire private equity firm TPG's 20 percent stake in India's largest commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Corp, according to two people familiar with the negotiations. (Economic Times) here * Market regulator SEBI has said listed public sector enterprises should, like their private sector counterparts, maintain at least 25 percent public shareholding as against 10 percent mandated by the present norm. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The government may make it mandatory for power companies with captive coal mines to sell electricity at regulated tariffs set by bidding, said Coal minister Sriprakash Jaiswal. This will block avenues for alleged windfall gains from selling power-generated by using free coal-at high rates. (Economic Times) here * Reliance Infrastructure has completed two equity-restructurings in its 58 billion New Delhi airport metro project, said a high-ranking Delhi Metro Rail Corp official who did not want to be named. One of the restructurings reduces its equity involvement in this troubled venture to negligible levels and another potentially lets it avoid showing those losses on its books. (Economic Times) here * The Justice M B Shah Commission's indictment of the Union environment ministry for disregarding norms and Supreme Court orders to give clearances that facilitated rampant iron ore mining in Goa covers the period when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh held charge of the environment and forests portfolio. (Times of India) here * Hindalco Industries will invest more than 100 billion Indian rupees ($1.81 billion) in the current fiscal to raise production capacity across various locations, the group's chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the company's annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times) link.reuters.com/gaf62t TELECOMS * Mobile phone subscriber numbers of Bharti Airtel , Vodafone and Idea Cellular fell for the first time in over a decade in August. While telecom regulator Trai is yet to release the August subscriber data, it is learnt from industry estimates that the three GSM operators have jointly lost about 5 million customers. (Economic Times) here * Reliance's Infotel Broadband has shortlisted telecom vendors Infinera Corp, Ciena Communications and Alcatel-Lucent to buy 22.5 billion rupees ($500 million) worth of optical network transmission gear, two people aware of the development said. (Economic Times) here * Billionaire investorC Sivasankaran is looking to sell his 3.75 percent stake in Tata Teleservices as he looks to raise cash to build a war chest for newer investment opportunities during the economic slowdown, said two people close to the developments. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * An Indian wholesale joint venture between Wal-Mart Stores Inc and New Delhi-based Bharti Enterprises plans to add between three and five stores in India by the end of the year, a spokeswoman for the joint venture said. (Reuters) * Reliance Brands is aiming to double the current count of 54 stores within six months, said CEO Darshan Mehta. (Times of India) here PHARMA * India has approved eight foreign investments in drugmakers worth $333 million in total. However, the government said the foreign companies including U.S.-based Pfizer and Germany's B-Braun would have to continue producing cheap drugs and maintain spending in ongoing research and development projects run by their Indian partners for five years. (Reuters) * Swiss drugmaker Novartis told India's top court it had demonstrated the improved efficacy of its cancer drug Glivec as the final hearing began on Tuesday of a patent case that could change the rules for the country's healthcare sector. (Reuters) * Lupin is planning to invest close to 5 billion rupees to set up two manufacturing plants in the country to meet increasing demand for drugs from advanced and emerging markets, said group president and executive director Nilesh Gupta. (Hindustan Times) link.reuters.com/haf62t NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Dollar near 4-mth lows after Moody's U.S. warning * Oil rises awaiting Fed meeting, German court * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ($1 = 55.3750 Indian rupees)