GLOBAL MARKETS * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 2 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 2.3 percent. * U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market. * Risk assets from Asian shares to commodities rallied while the dollar slipped further on Friday as markets digested the Federal Reserve's aggressive new stimulus to drive job creation in the U.S. economy. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's August wholesale price index is expected to have risen 6.95 percent from a year ago, compared to 6.87 percent in July. (Around 11 am-12 pm IST) * The Indian cabinet will consider a proposal to allow foreign airlines to buy stakes in local carriers at its weekly meeting. * India's foreign reserves data. (1130 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * India raised the price of heavily subsidised diesel on Thursday to rein in its fiscal deficit and counter the threat of becoming the first of the big emerging economies to be downgraded to junk. * The Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program on Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The government has decided to terminate mining licences of four coal blocks and will decide on Friday the fate of six blocks with reserves of 2.2 billion tonnes held by 14 firms, including Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Power and Reliance Power. A senior coal ministry official said the three companies did not put up the associated end-use projects as required under law. (Economic Times) here * An Indian court ruling has cut the tax bill of Essar Oil , a subsidiary of London-listed Essar Energy, by $327 million, in a development that the company said drew a line under its tax problems. (Reuters) * India has moved further away from a widespread drought with a third straight week of heavy rains and the weather office is now suggesting the crucial monsoon could even slow its retreat, helping winter planting in the major food producer. (Reuters) TELECOMS * Russia's Sistema JSFC is close to acquiring a controlling stake in Aircel Communications for around $3 billion, two people familiar with the development said. Malaysia's Maxis Communications owns a 74 percent stake in Aircel through multiple entities, which are being consolidated into a single company. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Hero MotoCorp Ltd will increase its scooter production capacity by 50 percent to 60,000 vehicles a month and raise its production of 125cc motorcycles by 25 percent to 75,000 vehicles per month, the company said on Thursday.(Reuters) * The telecom department is likely to make three blocks of 1.25 MHz available as 'top-up' spectrum in all circles except Delhi and Mumbai for the upcoming auction, a senior official said. (Economic Times) here PHARMA * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd has got the approval to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Malaysia. Ranbaxy said it will invest around $40 million in the project, and increase total output in Malaysia from 1 billion doses/annum to 3 billion doses/annum. (Reuters) MEDIA * Deccan Chronicle Holdings have rejected the one takeover bid they have received for their Indian Premier League Deccan Chargers cricket, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Fed easing saps dollar, euro hits 4-mth high * Brent crude rises above $116 on Fed stimulus action * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)