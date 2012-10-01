GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.05 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.37 percent. * Wall Street closed its best third quarter since 2010 after a wave of central bank actions sparked a dramatic reversal in equity markets, but signs of weakness in the economy drove stocks lower on Friday. * The euro and oil prices fell on Monday as uncertainty about Spain's bailout and concerns over slumping demand due to a slowdown in global growth weighed on investor sentiment. Several Asian markets are closed for holidays on Monday, including China, Hong Kong and South Korea, keeping activity subdued. FACTORS TO WATCH * India Manufacturing PMI for September. (0600GMT) * Government committee to review GAAR may send findings to Finance Ministry as early as on Monday. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * Finance Minister P Chidambaram wants the Reserve Bank to "walk in the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates in response to sweeping reforms to rules governing foreign investment and politically-difficult cuts in fuel subsidies, according to an interview with The Economic Times (Economic Times) here * India is on the edge of a "fiscal precipice" and it should urgently slash subsidies in diesel and petrol to curb a budget deficit that could hit 6.1 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year, a government panel said on Friday. (Reuters) * India's current account deficit shrank by 24 percent in the April-June period from an all time high in the previous quarter, returning the balance of payments to surplus after an earlier worrying slide towards dangerous territory. (Reuters) FINANCIAL * Retail investors in an IPO in India will have to be compensated if the shares fall sharply within three months of listing, according to a proposal from capital market regulator SEBI proposed, which will pursue public consultation on the details before any guidelines are implemented. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The Food Ministry has indicated that it will oppose Kelkar Commission's recommendation to prune the subsidy bill, and ministry sources said it will soon convey its opposition to the report to the finance ministry. (Economic Times) here * NTPC is looking for a joint venture as part of its plan to foray into electricity distribution. The company's distribution arm, NTPC Electric Supply Co Ltd (NESCL), has invited bids from power distribution licensees with five years of experience, a company executive said. (Economic Times) here * NMDC plans to set up a 250 MW coal-based power plant and is in talks with NTPC and SAIL for a joint venture, a source in the know of the development said. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Bharti Enterprises has started talks with Wal-Mart Stores and is hoping to form a 50-50 joint venture to roll out retail outlets in India, a top company official has said. (Economic Times) here * Apple Inc is evaluating the possibility of setting up its own stores in India, if the Indian government eases local sourcing conditions, said two senior executives who have business relations with the California-based company in India. (Economic Times) here * Carrefour's 's managing director Jean Noel Bironneau has written to commerce and industry minister Anand Sharma expressing "whole-hearted gratitude" to the government for allowing FDI into multi-brand retail, according to a letter seen by The Economic Times. (Economic Times) here * A host of large Japanese retailers are eyeing an entry into Indian retail at a time when Japan is reducing its exposure to China. (Financial Express) here AIRLINES * Kingfisher Airlines said it would cancel several flights on Monday due to employee unrest, the company said in a statement without providing details of the cancellations. * Airlines flying to Indian airports could face an auction for peak-time landing slots in a shake-up of aviation policy under the government's economic reform drive. (Reuters) AUTOS * Indian carmakers have been using their dominant market position to charge excessive prices from their consumers, the country's anti-trust regulator has said according to the year-long detailed investigation that ET has had access to. (Economic Times) here HEALTH CARE * Religare Health Trust (RHT), which will own hospital-related assets managed by Indian hospital group Fortis , plans to raise as much as S$550.5 million ($448 million) in a Singapore listing, according to its prospectus lodged on Friday. * Cadila Healthcare has received the US drug regulator's nod to market Irbesartan tablets, an anti-hypertension drug, in the U.S. market, the company said in a statement. (Business Standard) here IT * The finance ministry is planning to scale down its estimate of profitability for Indian units of multinational IT companies like Microsoft, Accenture, Cognizant and Yahoo!, The Financial Express reported without citing sources. (Financial Express). here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro slips to three-week low as Spain fears persist * Oil ends higher, posts Q3 gain; US gasoline surges * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)