GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.06 percent. * Wall Street ended little changed in a volatile session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains that took the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly five years. * The dollar firmed and most riskier assets edged lower on Wednesday over uncertainty about the timing of Spain's request for an international bailout. * Markets in China and South Korea are closed for holidays on Wednesday. FACTORS TO WATCH * An Indian ministerial panel meets to discuss a plan to ask older telecom providers to pay for their existing airwave holding at a price to be derived in an upcoming auction. (0630GMT) * Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle manufacturer and top exporter, holds a press conference on Wednesday with the company's motorcycle business president. * The government is poised to announce a five-year fiscal consolidation plan that will lay down clear milestones for steadily narrowing the gap between spending and revenue. * The government has started talks to sell its shares in Axis Bank, ITC and Larsen & Toubro, an opportunistic move aided by the more than 9 percent increase in stock indices during the past two months. * The government is ready with an ambitious plan to sell surplus government land to generate cash to ease financial pressures, as suggested by the government committee on fiscal consolidation. * The finance ministry is identifying partially completed housing projects which can resume work after securing a fresh line of credit from banks, according to government officials. (Business Standard) here * A government panel has suggested interest and penalty should be waived in all cases where tax is collected, citing the controversial retrospective amendment of Section 9 of the Income Tax Act, boosting hopes of a settlement between Vodafone Plc and the tax authorities. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * Kingfisher Airlines Ltd cancelled all flights through Thursday because of labour unrest and was ordered by the aviation regulator to submit a revival plan before it can fly again. (Reuters) * India's aviation regulator, after a meeting with the debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines on Tuesday, said the airline plans to use 600 million rupees in frozen bank accounts to pay salaries. (Reuters) * The Bombay High Court directed United Breweries Ltd to pay water bills from the year 2001 to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The board of Reliance Industries may put investments in India's oil & gas exploration assets on hold until the government agrees to get rid of a cap on the prices of natural gas and approves capital expenditure plans, two persons with direct knowledge of the development said. (Economic Times) here * Reliance Industries said it is ready for an audit of its flagging KG-D6 gas field by any government-appointed auditor asa long as the scrutiny is carried out as prescribed under the signed contract or PSC. (Economic Times) here * A high-level committee, headed by HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, will submit on Wednesday its report to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on funding of infrastructure sector. (Economic Times) here * Russia's Gazprom Marketing and Trading has signed a legally binding agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India's GAIL for 20 years, the companies said on Monday. (Reuters) * ACC Ltd's recorded September cement shipments of 1.80 million tonnes versus 1.73 million tonnes and cement production of 1.82 million tonnes versus 1.67 million tonnes. (Reuters) * SAIL recorded growth of 7 percent in hot metal production in July-September 2012. (Reuters) * The Bombay Bullion Association estimates the supply of recycled gold in India will hit 300 tonnes in 2012, up about five-fold from 2011. (Reuters) * Non-banking finance companies offering gold loans say growth has declined despite increased prices of gold offering better leverage to consumers. (Economic Times) here * The government is planning to develop two "smart" cities with a host of modern features like intelligent transport and carbon neutral status in each of the states in the second phase of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal mission. (Economic Times) here FINANCIAL * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will meet with RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao when he visits India next week as part of a U.S. delegation including U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner. (Economic Times) here * The Asian Development Bank cut most of its 2012 and 2013 growth estimates for developing Asia on Wednesday as a slump in global demand weighs on the region's powerhouses China and India and on its export-dependent economies. (Reuters) AUTOS * Ashok Leyland plans to enter the U.S. truck market through its European subsidiary Avia and is currently scouting for a local partner there, said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of India's second-largest truck maker. (Economic Times) here * Mahindra & Mahindra said it will be hiking prices of its various models to the tune of 0.50-1.5 percent very shortly to offset the impact of input costs on the profitability. (Economic Times) here * Tata Motors cut the prices of its compact car Indica eV2 by 23,000 rupees with the launch of a refreshed version, at a time when other auto makers have either raised their product rates or are mulling to do so. (Economic Times) here * Tata Motors Sept vehicle sales fell 4 percent to 75,773 vehicles from a year ago. (Reuters) * Bajaj Auto said reported a 15 percent fall in motorcycle sales to 315,314 units in September. (Economic Times) here * Hero MotoCorp September sales fell 26 percent to 404,787 units from a year ago. (Reuters) RETAIL * The government finalised new, stricter pictorial warnings for the industry and set April 1 next year as the deadline for its implementation. (Economic Times) here * Panasonic will start exports of home appliances from India as part of plans to make the country a manufacturing hub and the first shipment is likely by 2014-15, Panasonic India Vice President and Board Member Yutaka Suzuki said. (Economic Times) here * Consumer spending in emerging market powerhouses China and India is expected to triple by 2020 to a combined $10 trillion a year, potentially helping to boost economic growth and corporate profits in the developed world, researchers said on Tuesday. (Reuters) TELECOMS * Bharti Airtel on Monday submitted to the Delhi High Court a challenge to the government's recent order that had directed telcos to stop offering third-generation voice and data services outside their licensed zones through roaming pacts. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * U.S.-based American Real Estate plans to open three multi- specialty hospitals and small clinics in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. (Economic Times) here MEDIA * The Bombay High Court on Monday asked Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd to give an irrevocable and unconditional bank guarantee of 1 billion rupees to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on or before Oct. 9. * The Bombay High Court on Monday asked Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd to give an irrevocable and unconditional bank guarantee of 1 billion rupees to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on or before Oct. 9. * The issue of refarming of radio waves will come up for discussion at a group of ministers meeting on Wednesday when it meets to decide on one-time spectrum fee. * Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited is in talks to acquire the cooling business of SPX Corp, a $5-billion industrial equipment and manufacturing giant from the US.