GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.01 percent. * Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on stronger-than-expected U.S. labor and service-sector data, but the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard. * Asian shares steadied on Thursday and the safe-haven dollar eased after positive U.S. data, leaving investors waiting for more economic indicators from the world's largest economy later in the day and a European Central Bank policy meeting. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian cabinet to meet and will likely approve raising cap on foreign direct investment in insurance firms and open the pension sector to foreign investors. * India central bank's board to meet in Puducherry in southern India. (0730GMT) * India Services PMI for September. (0500 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH TOP NEWS * India's cabinet is set approve bills that would raise the cap on foreign direct investment in insurance firms and open the pension sector to foreign investors, a government minister told reporters on Wednesday. The bills, which require parliamentary approval before becoming law, will likely be taken up in the forthcoming parliamentary session. * The finance ministry may soon opt for a cut in the government's plan expenditure in a bid to check the slippage in its fiscal deficit target kept at 5.1 per cent of the gross domestic product in 2012-13. The extent of the cut had not been finalised, senior government officials said. (Business Standard) * The Cabinet is likely to discuss the revised draft of the Companies Bill on Thursday. The new bill, which proposes many new norms including companies' spending on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, has been in the works for some time. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/fyw92t AIRLINES * India's Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, which has cancelled all flights through Thursday, faces a potentially prolonged shutdown until the cash-strapped carrier clears a salary backlog going back half a year. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * BG Group said it agreed to sell its majority stake in western India-based Gujarat Gas for $470 million to a unit owned by India's state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC), as part of the British oil firm's disposal programme. The sale was priced at 295 rupees per Gujarat Gas share, a 12 percent discount to the closing price on Wednesday, a banker who advised on the deal told Reuters. * The government is likely to take a decision tomorrow on a bill that seeks to provide more powers to commodity market regulator Forward Markets Commission (FMC) and introduction of products like options. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/dyw92t * Indian cabinet may consider allowing import of 1 million tonnes of vegetable oil from October 2012 to November 2013 for subsidized sale, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday. * Petrol price may be cut by about 1.60 rupees per litre later this month as appreciation of rupee against the US dollar has helped state firms make profit on the fuel. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/jyw92t * India is set to produce a third sugar surplus in a row in 2012/13, but the abundance is unlikely to find overseas buyers as millers will want a hefty premium over world prices to meet higher production costs. * India's sugar output is unlikely to fall below 23 million tonnes in the 2012/13 season that began on Oct. 1, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Wednesday. * The government may do an initial public offer (IPO) of Balco to determine the firm's current market price before it divests its 49 percent residual stake to the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group, which had acquired majority control in the aluminum producer in 2001. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/nyw92t * To protect below poverty line families from price shocks due to supply constraints, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is likely to consider on Thursday a proposal to relaunch a scheme to supply imported pulses at a highly subsidised rate for next six months. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/ryw92t * Reliance Industries said it has signed an agreement with Venezuela for a project to produce heavy oil in the South American OPEC nation. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/zyw92t * Goa Government announced formation of a high-level committee to be headed by a retired high court judge to probe the irregularities being pointed out by Justice M B Shah panel in its report on iron ore mining in the state. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/fax92t FINANCIAL * Indian banks' business barely grew in the second quarter of the fiscal year that started in April as weak sentiment in a slowing economy curbed the appetite for credit and lenders were wary of large deposits. Banks' advances grew 0.1 percent in the July-September period to 47,664.89 billion rupees ($913 billion), lower than the 1.4 percent growth in the previous quarter, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday. * Germany pushed for an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it will be mutually beneficial and in line with the current reforms of the Indian government. (Economic times) link.reuters.com/syw92t AUTOS * Bajaj Auto, India's No.2 motorcycle maker, plans to expand its annual production capacity to 5.7 million vehicles by the end of the current financial year, from 4.5 million, K. Srinivas, president of its motorcycle business, said on Wednesday. * Mahindra and Mahindra is considering investing 30 billion rupees to set up an SUV manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, a senior state government official said. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/tyw92t * Mahindra & Mahindra will launch SsangYong Rexton in India by mid October. The Rexton will be the first high-end SUV under SsangYong banner manufactured from Mahindra's Chakan facility in India. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/bax92t PHARMA * Ranbaxy might lose the 180-day opportunity to exclusively sell its generic version of Novartis' blockbuster hypertension drug Diovan if the US district court rules in favour of Mylan Inc, which has sued the US Food and Drug Administration for refusing it approval for the generic drug. (Business Standard) * A malaria drug made by India's Cipla has been pre-qualified by the World Health Organization (WHO), an important step towards its roll-out across Asia, where millions of people are infected with the mosquito-borne disease every year. * India proposes to start an initiative for free supply of essential medicines in public health facilities to provide affordable health-care to people in the country and reduce their expenses on medicines, Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/cax92t * The Supreme Court asked the government not to alter the existing pricing system for essential medicines, a step which may allegedly lead to a steep hike in their prices. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/dax92t RETAIL * Foreign investment in single-brand retail has failed to gain momentum despite hike in FDI limit to 100 percent from 51 percent earlier, property consultant Knight Frank said in a report. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/gax92t * UK-based retail chain Marks & Spencer plans to hike by over 12-fold its cotton sourcing from India in three years to 64,000 metric tonnes. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/hax92t TELECOMS * Delhi High Court granted a stay on execution of a government order asking telecoms carriers to stop third-generation (3G) services outside their licensed areas through roaming pacts, after top carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd challenged the decision. * Hyderabad-based consulting, IT services and engineering solutions provider Mahindra Satyam has started doling out wage rises in the range of 7-12 percent for employees across the board. (Business Standard) INDUSTRIAL * Infrastructure funding arm IIFCL should become a guarantor and provide loans for a period over 20 years to encourage projects attract long-term financing, said a Prime Minister appointed high-level panel. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/qyw92t * NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale * Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)