GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.45 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.62 percent. * The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labor market. * Asian shares rose and the euro kept most of its overnight gains on Friday as investor risk aversion eased after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao will meet bankers on Friday for a routine pre-policy discussion ahead of monetary policy review on Oct 30. (0800 GMT) * Weekly foreign reserves/bank lending data. (1230 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * India's cabinet approved bills on Thursday to attract foreign investment into insurance and pensions among a package of new measures to restore confidence in the economy, although the reforms will face a tough fight in parliament. (Reuters) * Finance Minister P Chidambaram is likely to address the board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Saturday, when some stock-market-friendly measures could be announced, the Business Standard newspaper reported. "The Sebi board is likely to announce measures towards lowering transaction costs, relaxing collateral norms for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and other intermediary-friendly measures," said a source claiming knowledge of the development. (Business Standard) here FINANCIAL * Carlyle Group is selling its 3.7 percent stake in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd in a deal to raise as much as $861 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday. (Reuters) * Daiwa Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd plans to sell its 7.89 billion rupees mutual fund assets. (Mint) Three persons with direct knowledge of the development said the fund house is in talks with at least four asset management companies, including SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd and Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd, to sell its Indian fund assets. here * The government relaxed rules to set up subsidiaries by foreign-owned non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). (Economic Times) here * Muthoot Finance said it has extended the closing date of its non-convertible debentures issue to October 22, according to a stock exchange filing. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Tata Power is looking for more overseas coal assets, a top executive said, joining the growing number of companies in the energy-hungry nation looking to secure supplies abroad amid a widening domestic shortfall. (Reuters) * Tata Steel is looking to invest 400 million pounds in its European unit during the current financial year amid subdued demand in the European continent, a top company official said. (Economic Times) here * Hinduja Group is the front-runner to acquire Houghton International, a U.S. producer of metalworking fluids and other chemicals, following a $1.15 billion bid, according to two people familiar with the matter. (Reuters) * India has shortlisted five banks including Goldman Sachs , Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch for a selldown of some state shares in NMDC Ltd , two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday. (Reuters) * The government is likely to appoint bankers for a follow-on public offer of Oil India, the nation's second biggest explorer, by October 17, Oil India's director of finance T K Ananth Kumar told reporters. (Economic Times) here * India has raised the subsidy on imported pulses to 20 rupees per kg from the earlier 10 rupees, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday after a cabinet meeting, a move which could increase imports. (Reuters) * Cotton exports from India, the world's second-largest producer, are likely to drop by nearly half to 7 million bales in the 2012/13 marketing year that began on Oct. 1, a senior government official said, hit by waning global demand and lower output. (Reuters) * Adani Agro, part of the promoter group of Adani Power , is looking to sell around 35.5 million equity shares of the private power generating company on October 8, 2012, according to a stock exchange filing. (Economic Times) here PHARMA * The Indian patent office has rejected Pfizer's claim for a patent for cancer drug Sutent in India, saying Pfizer's patent does not involve any inventive step after an opposition petition was filed by Cipla and Natco Pharma. Pfizer India said it will appeal before the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB). (Business Standard) here AIRLINES * Kingfisher Airlines Ltd will ground its fleet for another week after failing to resolve an impasse with staff over salaries that have not been paid for more than half a year. (Reuters) TRANSPORT/INFRASTRUCTURE * DP World Pvt emerged as the only bidder to submit a price quotation for developing a new container loading facility at Jawaharlal Nehru port near Mumbai as India's busiest container port seeks to expand much-needed capacity. a JN port spokesperson said. (Mint) here * Srei Infrastructure Finance on Thursday said it has sold its 38 percent stake in the Quippo Prakash pipelay vessel to a Malaysian firm Sapura Kencana for $122 million. (Business Standard) here * Essel Group pared its stake in IVRCL with the sale of shares nearly worth 680 million rupees. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Mercedes Benz said it would consider introducing models, including the A-Class, priced below 2 million rupees in its bid to regain number one spot in the Indian luxury car market, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Peter Honegg told reporters (Economic Times) here * Maruti Suzuki India said production at its Manesar plant, which faced labour troubles recently, will return to normal by the middle of October. (Economic Times) here * As a first of its kind initiative in India, Yamaha India has started a new assembly line for scooters which is run entirely by women employees. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * Britannia Industries might be closing in on a deal to sell its six-acre prime land in Bangalore for about 5.5 billion rupees by the year-end, sources said. (Business Standard) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. 