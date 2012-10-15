GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.3 percent. * U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months, led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for big lenders. * Asian shares eased on Monday as growth concerns prevailed ahead of the third-quarter corporate earnings season. FACTORS TO WATCH * Wholesale price inflation for September is expected to have risen to 7.70 percent from a year ago. (Around 0600 GMT) * Major earnings on Monday: Reliance Industries, Axis Bank INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * India's finance minister called on Saturday for the country's central bank to take "calibrated risks" to support the struggling economy as a reciprocal measure to government fiscal efforts. (Reuters) FINANCIAL * Market regulator SEBI may soon sign bilateral MoUs with its counterparts in at least six countries. (Times of India) toi.in/1Vrsba * India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $295.04 billion as of Oct. 5 from $294.81 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. (Reuters) * The Finance Minister has decided to expedite the process of setting up exchange traded funds to sell shares of PSUs. (Economic Times) here * About 50 FDI proposals including those for Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra Group will come up for consideration at the FIPB meeting to be held on Friday amid renewed efforts by the government to attract private investments. (Economic Times) here * The Corporate Affairs Ministry is contemplating to tighten fund raising norms from the public by unlisted companies. The Ministry, according to an official, is of the view that an unlisted company should not be allowed to raise funds either through private placement of shares or deposits from more than 49 persons in a year. (Economic Times) here * State Bank of India said it expects loan growth of 16-18 percent in the current fiscal despite a general slowdown in credit offtake. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Reliance Industries has slashed its budget for developing the three main oil- and gas-producing areas in its showcase Andhra offshore field by $3 billion, citing an "unexpected" fall in reserves, sources told Times of India. (Times of India) link.reuters.com/jat33t * India plans to relax rules for oil and gas exploration licences in time for the next bidding round, in a move to attract global companies. (Reuters) * Government sources said Gujarat State Petroleum Corp and the UK-based BG Group are negotiating a deal to commission a 40 billion rupees ($756.36 million) terminal in the state of Gujarat to import 5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas. (Economic Times) here * Russia has invited India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd to consider buying a stake in the Magadan 2 field operated by Rosneft in the northern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, its deputy energy minister said on Sunday. (Reuters) * Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Videocon Industries said an oil discovery has been made in their deep sea block off Brazil in respective statements. (Economic Times) here * Tata Steel has said it will start work on a proposed plant in Karnataka only after getting the allocation of an iron ore mine that has at least 300 million tonnes of reserves. (Economic Times) here * JSW Steel's capacity utilisation at 10 million tonnes per annum Vijaynagar facility may remain at the current level of 80 percent for the remaining period of FY13, an official said. (Economic Times) here * Indian Oil Corp Ltd plans to help oil- and gas-rich Nigeria revive production at Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.'s 12 million tonne per annum (mtpa) refineries at Port Harcourt, which are currently operating at 33 percent capacity. (Mint) here * New Delhi's power regulator DERC is set to announce adjustments in the power tariff structure this week to reduce monthly bills of some consumers by upto 18 percent. (Economic Times) here INFRASTRUCTURE * A reduction of the withholding tax on rupee infrastructure bonds from 20 percent to 5 percent is high on the government's agenda, the Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Friday, on the sidelines of an industry event. (Reuters) * Bharat Heavy Electricals is working in a "big way" to diversify its business, especially in the areas of defence and nuclear power, according to an official. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * Bharti Airtel is planning its most significant restructuring by combining its Indian and African operations into a single business entity under a global CEO. (Economic Times) here * Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd have sent separate letters to the department of telecommunications, asking the government to bear the entire burden of nearly 110 billion rupees they need to fork out as one-time payment for additional spectrum. Both say they are in serious financial trouble and do not have the money required but they do need the additional spectrum to serve their customers. (Business Standard) here * Alcatel-Lucent will lay off nearly 1,000 employees, or 9 percent of its India workforce, as part of a global restructuring drive to cut costs as deals dry up and demand for network equipment plunges, two senior executives aware of the matter told The Economic Times. (The Economic Times) link.reuters.com/gat33t IT * Agriculture may be the next big revenue earner for Infosys , accounting for even $100 million accounts with many such deals in the pipeline, said Ashok Vemuri, head of Americas and global head of manufacturing and engineering services. (Financial Express) here * IT infrastructure management company IPsoft is preparing the ground for an initial public offering (IPO), a top executive said. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki is expecting to cross 10,000 units of bookings by the time for its new Alto model, Chief Operating Officer of Marketing and Sales Mayank Pareek told Press Trust of India. (PTI via Economic Times) here * Tata Motors' Jaguar & Land Rover unit has offered to hike salaries of over 21,000 employees by 7.5 percent effective next month, subject to a ratification by the union members through a ballot that is likely to take place soon, according to a company official. (Economic Times) here * India's natural rubber imports in September rose nearly 16 percent on the year to 14,779 tonnes as tyre-makers bought more due to lower prices in the overseas markets, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Friday. (Reuters) AIRLINES * Foreign carriers have evinced interest in Air Kerala, which is expected to fly between the Arabian Gulf countries and the southern Indian state, Kerala industries minister P K Kunhalikutty said. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Jubilant FoodWorks could open Dunkin Donuts stores, for which it holds the Indian franchise licence, in Mumbai and Bangalore within next six months, chief executive Ajay Kaul said (Economic Times) here * Pantaloon Retail is consolidating its business in the top 16 cities and a surrounding network of secondary cities, exiting from smaller towns that don't fit into this network, a top company official said. (Mint) here HEALT CARE * The government has decided to stick to the new market-based formula for essential drugs, and the department of pharmaceuticals is set to circulate the final Cabinet note early this week. (Financial Express) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Commodity currencies firmer, more China data on tap * Brent falls $1/bbl, spread to U.S. crude narrows * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)