GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.57 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.7 percent. * The S&P 500 rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow was weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue. * Asian shares rose to their highest in seven months, as a slew of Chinese data pointed to stabilisation in the world's second largest economy, and positive U.S. housing data helped ease worries about a sharper slowdown in global growth. FACTORS TO WATCH * ACC and Ambuja Cements expected to report higher profits on increased sales and lower cost of importing fuel. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. EARNINGS * Rallis India's July-Sept net profit rose 6.1 percent to 656.7 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The oil ministry has escalated its war with Reliance Industries Ltd by telling the Prime Minister's Office that approvals for future investment in the company's Andhra offshore gas field were on hold because of its refusal to allow the federal auditor to scrutinize the block. (Economic Times) toi.in/XaSxca * The Australian and Indian prime ministers held talks on Wednesday that could pave the way for Australia to sell uranium to energy-hungry India, after Canberra lifted a long-standing export ban that had strained bilateral relations. (Reuters) * Coal India said it has marginally missed its production and sale targets for the first six months of the current fiscal because of the late onset of monsoon rains. (Economic Times) here * The West Bengal government on Wednesday formally announced it will sell its 40 percent stake in Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd through an auction, the state's commerce and industries minister Partha Chatterjee said. (Mint) here * Jindal Steel and Power plans to begin production from its coal mines in Mozambique by year-end, a development which will ensure supply, a top company official said. (Economic Times) here * GVK Group is looking to tie up funds for its $10 billion pit-to-port coal project in Australia by the third quarter of next year, a top group official said. (Economic Times) here * GVK has awarded a $2-billion contract to build a port in Australia to Korea's Samsung C&T Corp and Australian Smithbridge Group. (Economic Times) here * The Indian unit of South Korea's POSCO said it expected acquisition of 2700 acres of land in Odisha to set up a steel plant within two months, Posco-India CMD Yong Won Yoon told reporters after meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Economic Times) here * Indian Oil Corp and Korea Gas Corp have signed an umbrella agreement for joint participation in exploration and production of oil and gas globally and jointly participate in sourcing of LNG and developing natural gas infrastructure. (Economic Times) here FINANCIAL * State Bank of India has reduced its processing fee on home loans and car loans by half in a move aimed at attracting customers and beating competition. (Economic Times) here * The National Stock Exchange said it will exclude Mphasis and Piramal Enterprises from its derivatives segment. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * The Telecom Commission on Wednesday dealt a major blow to existing GSM operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and BSNL by recommending they give up all spectrum in the 900 MHz band at the time of their licence renewal. (Economic Times) here * Qualcomm's wireless broadband licences in India will stay valid for 20 years after the telecom tribunal on Wednesday upheld the company's plea against the telecom department that had reduced the tenure by 18 months. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * India's aviation regulator rejected Kingfisher Airlines' proposed winter schedule on Wednesday, at the same time the beleaguered carrier said it will keep flights grounded for longer than previously expected, raising the prospect of higher airfares from other airlines. (Reuters) * Kingfisher Airlines cleared the 105 million rupees of dues to GMR Infrastructure and arrived at a settlement to cancel the non-bailable warrants served on its chairman Vijay Mallya and four senior executives, GMR's lawyer said. (Economic Times) here * Cathay Pacific asked India to relook into the "high" airport tariffs and said it has no plans to invest in any Indian carrier, Tom Wright, General Manager of South Asia, Middle East and Africa, told reporters. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki expects sales to grow by 10 percent in the second half of the current fiscal year on the back on the upcoming festive season, said vice president of parts and accessories Amitava Roy. (Economic Times) here * Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the new sports utility vehicle Tata Safari Storme at a starting price New Delhi base price of 995,000 rupees. (Economic Times) here * Hero Motocorp will launch its first two-wheeler developed without former partner Honda Motor next year. (Economic Times) here * Volvo-Eicher Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, plans to invest about 25 billion rupees by 2013 as part of the company's push to make India a global development and manufacturing hub, said Vinod Aggarwal, CEO of Volvo-Eicher. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Mahindra Group plans to rejig its retail business by changing the product mix at its stores with more apparels, expanding aggressively through franchisee stores and even setting up stores abroad, said K Venkataraman, MD of Mahindra Retail. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * Blackstone has inked India's biggest commercial real estate acquisition deal, which will give it 50 percent stake in three business parks in Bangalore for $200 million from Embassy Property Developments, a person familiar with the matter said. (Economic Times) A detailed email sent to Embassy did not elicit a response while Blackstone declined to comment, the newspaper reported. here * The Reserve Bank of India is likely to come out soon with guidelines pertaining to external commercial borrowings for National Housing Bank and housing finance companies for affordable home loans, NHB Chairman R V Verma told reporters.(Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro & AUD rally pauses ahead of China data rush * Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)