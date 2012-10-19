GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.5 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit hard after Google's surprisingly weak earnings - released prematurely during the trading day - disappointed investors. * Asian shares eased on Friday as markets consolidated gains from a three-day rally, while the euro remained underpinned by easing tension over the euro zone's debt crisis. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings: ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto * Weekly foreign reserves, bank lending * Deadline for India 2G auction applications INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * Indian Hotels Company Ltd, controlled by the Tata Group conglomerate, made an unsolicited $1.2 billion bid for luxury hotels group Orient-Express Hotels, sending the U.S.-listed company's shares surging as much as 41 percent. (Reuters) * Indian mobile phone operators that were not affected by the scandal-hit sale of airwaves that hurt their newer counterparts should pay a retrospective fee for part of their airwave holdings, a ministerial panel recommended. (Reuters) * India's government has not ordered a probe into Wal-Mart Stores over accusations the U.S. retailer violated foreign ownership rules, Indian officials said on Thursday in response to a media report. (Reuters) * The Reserve Bank of India has asked the finance ministry to provide incentives to Indian companies that have invested abroad to repatriate a part of their profits to India, in a bid to increase the amount of stable foreign inflows, according to a communication sent earlier this month. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Temasek is in talks to invest around 6 billion rupees in Godrej Agrovet Limited, said a person with direct knowledge of the ongoing negotiations. (Economic Times) here * Although state-owned Odisha Mining Corporation has rejected a 17-year-old joint venture with Rio Tinto terming as not being lucrative, the Australian mining major is keen to revive the 110 billion rupees pact, official sources said. here * Gujarat NRE Coke's July-Sept net profit more than doubled to 167.2 million rupees from 80.4 million rupees a year ago. (Reuters) * Hindustan Zinc's July-Sept net profit rose 14.5 percent to 15.4 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) CONSTRUCTION/INFRASTRUCTURE * Singapore's Temasek, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Mubadala Development Corporation, and Malaysia's Khazanah have put in formal bids for investing in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, the infrastructure development arm of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, three people involved in the transaction said. (Economic Times) here * Cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements said an expected pick up in demand in the coming months could be offset by rising road transport and fuel costs, as they reported higher quarterly profit on the back of increased prices. (Reuters) * India's civil aviation ministry has approved a method of accounting for cargo revenue at Mumbai airport that could drive up airfare, countering the airport regulator's view and contradicting its own push for lower ticket prizes. (Mint) here * Praj Industries' July-Sept net profit fell 22.1 percent to 160 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) AIRLINES * Kingfisher Airlines stands to lose its flying permit if it fails to explain to aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation its abrupt cancellations of flights and non-adherence to schedule in the past, a senior official from the civil aviation ministry said. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Mahindra & Mahindra has renewed talks to buy U.S. based aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft, sources familiar with the development said. (Economic Times) here * Mahindra & Mahindrais hopeful of growing better than the industry in the second half of the fiscal on the back of late pick-up in monsoons and the resultant boost to summer crops, President for marketing at farm equipment sector, Sanjeev Goyle, told Press Trust of India. (PTI via Economic Times) here * Hyundai Motor's India unit has finalised a new wage agreement with its workers' union, the company said on Thursday, agreeing to increase wages by between 11,000 rupees ($210) and 13,000 rupees over three years. (Reuters) * Honda Motor is looking to challenge the number one position of erstwhile partner Hero MotoCorp in two-wheeler segment in India with plans to produce 10 million units by 2019-20, said Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India President and CEO Keita Muramatsu. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times) here TELECOMS * State-owned telecom firms MTNL and BSNL said they will not participate in the spectrum auction to be held in November, the chairmen of each company told Press Trust of India (PTI via Economic Times). here * A high-powered ministerial group deferred a decision on asking telecom operators like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone to give up their existing spectrum and buy less-efficient airwaves. (Economic Times) here MEDIA * Zee News reported July-Sept net profit of 48.5 million rupees vs 44.5 million rupees a year ago. (Reuters) HEALTHCARE * Fortis Healthcare has raised a little over S$510 million by selling about a 70 percent stake in its business trust, Religare Health Trust, through an IPO on the Singapore Stock Exchange, said a person familiar with the development. (Economic Times) here * The cabinet approved a 40.38-billion rupees comprehensive multi-pronged plan for prevention and control of Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in India. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Private equity player Actis has opened talks with 7-Eleven Lawson and Tesco to sell its 40 percent stake in South India-based retail company Nilgiris, a source close to the development said. (Business Standard) here IT * Persistent Systems July-Sept net profit rose 37.8 percent to 446.5 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) PROPERTY/HOUSING * ITC is investing $2 billion (106.83 billion rupees) over the next five to six years to add 5,000 rooms to its hotel portfolio, said Nakul Anand, executive director of ITC. (Economic Times) here * National Housing Bank will look to make fresh equity investments in housing finance companies, or HFCs, to push the government's agenda of low-cost housing once its regulatory role is transferred to Reserve Bank of India. (Economic Times) here INDUSTRIAL * Voltas plans to launch its own refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens after forming a joint venture with Turkish white goods maker Arcelik AS for technology transfer, product development and manufacturing, a senior industry official close to Voltas (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)