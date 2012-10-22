GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.18 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.51 percent. * U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their worst day since late June after Dow components General Electric and McDonald's Corp, both barometers of the overall economy's health, added to a disappointing earnings season. * Asian shares fell on Monday as risk sentiment was dented by lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies, and a bigger than expected fall in exports from Japan, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings: Cairn India, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, IDEA Cellular * The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Anand Sinha will address a banking summit. (0430 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * Kingfisher Airline's licence was suspended on Saturday after it failed to address the Indian regulator's concerns about its operations, forcing the debt-laden carrier to stop taking bookings. (Reuters) * Lenders to Kingfisher have said they will go in for recovery measures only as the last resort and expressed hope that its promoters will be able to find an investor and resume operations. (Economic Times) here * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) posted a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by overseas customers buying more of its outsourcing services to cut costs.(Reuters) * Indian Hotels Co Ltd expects to get a response from Orient-Express Hotels Ltd on its takeover bid within the next three weeks, a company executive said on Friday. (Reuters) FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * An Inter-Ministerial Group will meet on Monday to decide on the appointment of merchant bankers to manage the stake sale of Power Grid Corp. (Economic Times) here * The Reserve Bank of India has settled for a one-year lock-in on investments with in-built options, compared to the three years it wanted earlier, said a government official privy to the development. (Economic Times) In-built options give foreign investors right to buy more stake or sell back equity here * Worried over continuous decline in exports, the Commerce Ministry has stepped up its pressure on Finance Ministry to expeditiously notify a scheme which was announced in June to boost the overseas shipments. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in talks to hire Reliance Industries' unutilised production facilities on the east to quickly bring to production its gas finds in the Krishna Godavari basin. (Economic Times) here * A nine percent jump in Coal India Limited's production so far this fiscal year has made it possible that the world's top coal producer will exceed its full-year target of 464 million tonnes, the coal minister said on Friday. (Reuters) * UltraTech Cement reported a near doubling of profit in the quarter to the end of September from a low base but warned of higher costs for materials, fuel and freight. (Reuters) * India has lifted a ban on edible oil exports in small branded consumer packs, a government statement said on Friday, a move that will cater to expatriate demand for cooking oils. (Reuters) * Vedanta Aluminium Ltd on Monday will resume operations at its 1-million-tonne refinery at Lanjigarh in Odisha a week after it had shut down the plant due to shortage of bauxite. (Economic Times) here * Vedanta Resources is still waiting to hear from the government about its 172.75 billion rupees offer made in January to buy out the government's remaining stakes in Hindustan Zinc and Bharat Aluminium Company and has not revised the offer, a company spokesperson said. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Bajaj Auto beat estimates with a 2 percent rise in net profit in the quarter to the end of September, but its operating margin slipped as sales fell across its portfolio. (Reuters) * Hero MotoCorp Ltd expects to sell at least one million bikes in October and November backed by newly added capacity and in anticipation of pent-up demand driving sales during the festival season, said Anil Dua, senior vice-president of marketing and sales in an interview. (Mint) here TELECOMS * Norway's Telenor has applied to take part in an auction of Indian mobile telephone spectrum, opting to stay in the country despite being stripped of its permits after a scandal-tainted previous sale. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone's India unit, Idea Cellular and Tata Teleservices, have also submitted applications to participate in the auction to be held next month, sources told Reuters. (Reuters) * Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd says it will not participate in the upcoming 2G spectrum auction. (Reuters) * The Empowered Group of Ministers on telecom has endorsed, in principle, a proposal to help state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd by bearing the cost of between 120 billion rupees and 130 billion rupees for the one-time payment to keep their spectrum allocation beyond 4.4 MHz. (Business Standard) here RETAIL * United Spirits Ltd, which is in talks to sell a stake to UK giant Diageo Plc, said on Friday it will sell 935,982 shares in Pioneer Distillers, a stake that at Friday's price would be worth 45.49 million rupees ($856,300). (Reuters) * The Karnataka government on Saturday has instructed the State Pollution Control Board to take "suitable action" against United Breweries for running its beer production unit without operational clearance, Ecology and Environment Minister Sogadu Shivanna told reporters. (PTI via Economic Times) here * The government on Friday gave permission to British footwear retailer Pavers England, US-based clothing company Brooks Brothers and Italian jeweller brand Damiani to set up stores in India under the single brand retail policy. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. * Indian debt/FX factors to watch
* Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrums
* Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs