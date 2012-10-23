GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.12 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.04 percent. * The Dow and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations. * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday but sentiment was cautious, after global shares faltered overnight on weak corporate results and outlook, and with Asia's corporate reporting season underway. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings: Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, Yes Bank and Sterlite Industries INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * Kingfisher Airlines is offering to pay three months wages by Nov. 13 and clear the arrears every month after that, if striking employees return to work by Friday. (Reuters) * India is seeking to boost investment by slashing its withholding tax on rupee-denominated infrastructure bonds to 5 percent from 20 percent, a Finance Ministry document seen by Reuters shows. (Reuters) * Idea Cellular on Monday reported its quarterly profit more than doubled, as expected, on the back of higher revenue. (Reuters) * Cairn India'S July-Sept net profit tripled to 23.22 billion rupees from 7.63 billion rupees a year ago. (Reuters) FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Market regulator SEBI is planning to introduce a temporary trading limit, akin to a circuit filter, for all stocks if they slide 8-9 percent, after an erroneous order on October 5 led to the Nifty crashing 15 percent. (Economic Times) here * The government may exempt portfolio investors from filing income tax returns as part of measures to make the country more attractive for foreign institutional investors. (Economic Times) here * When the finance ministry starts its pre-budget consultations with other ministries later this week, it will have a stern message for them - cut down Plan expenditure. (Times of India) toi.in/ABqs5Y * RBI Deputy Governor Anand Sinha said the central bank is looking at a move under which a part of banks' statutory liquidity ratio holdings can be treated in a way that it complies with liquidity norms under the Basel III capital requirements. (Economic Times) here * India received bids worth 251.12 billion rupees ($4.66 billion) in unused foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, out of the 268.59 billion rupees on offer, two market sources said on Monday. (Reuters) * Private equity firm General Atlantic is in talks to acquire a minority stake in e-payment processing company BillDesk, which pioneered online bill payments in India, said a person familiar with the ongoing negotiations. (Economic Times) here * Dewan Housing Finance Corp said July-Sept net profit rose 19.4 percent to 858.5 million rupees from a year ago. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Rain Commodities Ltd agreed to buy specialty chemicals group Ruetgers in a 702 million euro ($918 million) deal that would set a new record for an Indian takeover of a German-owned business. (Reuters) INDUSTRIAL * Su-Kam Power Systems said it has joined hands with Israel-based Gamatronic Electronic Industries to manufacture and sell industrial power back-up solutions in India. (Economic Times) here * Havells India is eyeing generating revenues of 75 billion rupees this fiscal, joint managing director Anil Gupta told reporters. (Economic Times) here CONSTRUCTION * Larsen & Toubro plans to divest its stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects by the end of the fiscal year, L&T chief financial officer R Shankar Raman told reporters while announcing quarterly earnings. (Economic Times) here * Holcim 's plan to charge two per cent of revenues as royalty from subsidiaries ACC and Ambuja Cements has hit a roadblock, as independent directors of Ambuja Cements have sought details of the technology transfer involved. The proposal was taken up by the board at its quarterly-results meeting last week but a decision was postponed till an independent consultant gave its report, a source close to the development said. (Business Standard) here AIRLINES * Jet Airways has slashed fares on the Mumbai-London sector to less than 10,000 per person, excluding taxes, reviving memories of a price war that made fares on the South-east Asian routes from India one of the cheapest in the world. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Roots Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Hotels Company, said it plans to set up around 80 hotels across the country under the brand, in four years. (Economic Times) here * The government has approved new, stricter pictorial warnings for smoking and smokeless forms of tobacco that must be implemented by a deadline of April 1 next year. (Economic Times) here * Tata Coffee's July-Sept net profit doubled to 368.5 million rupees from 175.9 million rupees a year ago. (Reuters) PHARMA * Merck Ltd said July-Sept net profit rose 29 percent to 258 million rupees from a year ago. PROPERTY * DB Realty is looking to sell a 49 percent stake in the special purpose vehicle formed to develop an eight-acre plot in the hospitality district of Delhi International Airport, three persons with knowledge of the development said. MEDIA * Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and TV Today Network Ltd are in the fray to buy New Delhi Television Ltd's business news channel NDTV Profit, according to three persons with direct knowledge of the matter who didn't want to be identified. (Mint) here OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Yen hits 3-month low vs dollar on BOJ easing optimism * Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs