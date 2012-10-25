GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.01 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.32 percent. * U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its stimulus plan until the job market improves. * Asian shares edged higher on Thursday as signs of recovery in China and the United States eased fears of deteriorating global growth, but sentiment remained vulnerable with weak corporate earnings continuing to undermine investor confidence. FACTORS TO WATCH - Earnings: Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Enterprises - Supreme Court hearing expected on ban on transport and mining of iron ore in Goa. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * The Oil Ministry has approved Reliance Industries' plans to raise natural gas output from the flagging KG-D6 and agreed that government auditors can not do a performance audit of the company. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times) link.reuters.com/tav53t * The finance ministry will target a fiscal deficit of 5.3 percent of GDP for this year, compared to the 5.1 percent target given earlier this year, in its soon-to-be-unveiled fiscal reforms blueprint, a senior ministry official said. (Economic Times) The finance ministry is focusing on a three-pronged strategy comprising major expenditure cuts, aggressive disinvestment, and large receipts from the sale of telecom spectrum to achieve the fiscal numbers. link.reuters.com/sav53t * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is likely to carry out a major reshuffle of his cabinet on Sunday that could see Congress General Secretary Rahul Gandhi joining the government, two senior Congress leaders said on condition of anonymity. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Chennai Petroleum will stop processing Iranian crude after it lost insurance for those supplies, and its cover for crude imports from other countries was reduced because an Iranian firm owns a stake in the refiner, industry sources said. (Reuters) * India's thermal and coking coal imports rose 18 percent to 63.98 million tonnes in April to September from a year ago, coal ministry figures provided by an official showed, as local supplies continued to lag galloping demand. (Reuters) * Petronet LNG will set up a third LNG terminal, having initial capacity of five million tonne per annum, with an investment of 45 billion rupees at Gangavaram Port in Andhra Pradesh, a top company executive said. (Economic Times) here * Cairn India, along with its partners Ravva Oil, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Videocon Industries, plans to invest about 5.3 billion rupeesin new wells, which would help boost production from its Ravva field. link.reuters.com/xav53t FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's trade talks with European Union seem to have deadlocked over the import duty New Delhi levies on alcohol and automobiles, a government official said. (Economic Times) here * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday told state-owned firms to invest their surplus funds of about 3 trillion rupees in capital expenditure plans or pay it back to the government as special dividend. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Hero MotoCorp was hit by rising competition and slowing demand, knocking July-September quarter profit down 27 percent to a lower-than-expected 4.41 billion rupees. (Reuters) * Hero MotoCorp Ltd will not pay royalty fee to its new technology partners, unlike its arrangement with former partner Honda Motor Co. Ltd, chief financial officer Ravi Sud said. (Mint) here * Maruti Suzuki has re-started production of Pixo, Nissan Europe's entry-level hatchback, from its Manesar plant that was locked out for a month due to worker violence. (Economic Times) here * Bajaj Auto will come out with the most expensive and technologically advanced bike in the 100 cc segment in January, the President of Motorcycle Business K Srinivas told reporters. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * The finance ministry wants all mobile spectrum held by existing cellphone companies to be auctioned when their permits expire in about two years, potentially pushing up costs for older operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea. (Economic Times) here * The owners of Loop Mobile have put the company up for sale and are looking at a valuation of about $450 million, two people familiar with the development said. (Economic Times) here * Bharti Airtel said its business in Africa, where it forayed in 2010, has crossed 60 million subscriber mark. (Economic Times) here INDUSTRIAL * Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's 20 billion rupees investment plan for manufacturing solar equipment might become unviable if measures against imports of Chinese items in the sector are not in place, according to sources. (Economic Times) here PHARMA * Regulators are set to establish a drug recall system through which it can order pharma firms to withdraw defective products from the market within a stipulated, short timeframe, according to a draft document. (Financial Express) here IT * One of Silicon Valley's most established venture funds is seeking to ferret out startup talent in India at the very earliest stages by investing in AngelPrime, a Bangalore-based incubator program to foster young companies. (Reuters) * RPG Group patriarch Rama Prasad Goenka's younger son, Sanjiv, is the frontrunner to acquire business process outsourcing company, Firstsource Solutions, sources familiar with the developments said. (Business Standard) here PROPERTY/CONSTRUCTION * LIC Housing Finance is targeting to raise up to 12 billion rupees through an institutional placement offer by December, company's top executives have said. (Economic Times) here * Indiabulls Real Estates' July-Sept net profit fell 18.15 percent to 322.4 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * Nomura Holdings Inc will seek to raise $500 million for an infrastructure fund focused on India-NIKKEI. (Reuters) * NCC Ltd is in talks to sell stake in some of its projects and part of its land bank to raise funds to pare debt, according to a top company executive. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * Kingfisher Airlines employees rejected the management's fresh offer and demanded payment of four months' backlog in lump sum before Friday. (Economic Times) here * Kingfisher Airlines' number of employees dwindled nearly 40 percent between March and September, provident fund records accessed by The Economic Times. (Economic Times) here * Kingfisher Airlines is facing disgruntled lessors who are clearing dues owed by the airline to the Airports Authority of India and repossessing their leased aircraft, currently grounded in a few airports in India. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Italian fashion apparel maker Grotto is set to strike a strategic partnership with Reliance Brands, a unit of Reliance Industries, sources said. (Economic Times) here * The Indian unit of Samsung Electronics has dragged rival Whirlpool to a New Delhi court, accusing it of "design infringement", making India the latest theatre for the growing design patent wars being fought by large international consumer goods brands. (Economic Times) here * The Finance Ministry is expected to take a decision next month on Swedish home furnishing major IKEA's proposal to invest 105 billion rupees to set up single- brand retail stores in the country, a senior official in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion told reporters. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)