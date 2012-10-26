GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.55 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.48 percent. * U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday in another uninspiring session on Wall Street, with worries about weak business spending keeping investors wary. * Asian shares edged lower on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on corporate earnings results under way. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings: ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever , NTPC, GAIL, IDFC * India's foreign reserves data (1130 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * The government's most ambitious tax reform, the Goods and Services Tax, moved a step closer to implementation after narrowing down its differences with states on several contentious issues. (Times of India) toi.in/ene1BY FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The Indian cabinet approved a proposal on Thursday to sell a 10 percent stake in the state-run NMDC Ltd via a share sale, Heavy Industries Minister Praful Patel told reporters. (Reuters) * The Finance Ministry is hopeful of raising 120-130 billion rupees from stake sales in public sector companies by the end of December which could help the government to rein in fiscal deficit to around 5.3 percent of the GDP in 2012-13. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Oil India is in talks with Mozambique to pick up a stake in giant gas field Rovuma-1 after a proposed energy policy allowed stakeholders to ship out their share of gas, one government official and one company official said requesting anonymity. link.reuters.com/ked63t * The Comptroller and Auditor General is likely to carry out a performance audit similar to its first round rather than limit itself to scrutinizing the financial accounts of Reliance Industries Ltd's Andhra offshore gas field, CAG sources said. (Times of India) here * Petrol prices will be raised by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 18 paise a litre after the government decided to increase the commission paid to pump dealers. The hike would be effective either from Thursday or Friday. (Business Standard) here INFRASTRUCTURE * Mumbai port will auction equipment for Lanco Infratech Ltd's 1,320 megawatts (MW) Vidarbha power project because the company hasn't paid customs duty, said Jafarapet Arjunan Sampath, a deputy traffic manager looking after auction sales at the port.(Mint) here * The government will allow Indian carriers to carry out ground-handling of their own flights at all the airports, according to a statement from the Civil Aviation Ministry.(Economic Times) here * Hinduja Group signed an agreement with Spanish construction multinational OHL for joint development of infrastructure projects in India and other countries. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Trent's July-Sept net profit rose almost three fold to 90 million rupees from 34 million rupees a year ago. (Reuters) * Asian Paints' July-Sept net profit rose 14.35 percent to 2.39 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) AUTOS * Workers at Apollo Tyres' Vadodara plant in Gujarat have gone on a strike, protesting the company's refusal to officially recognise the newly formed workers' union within the plant as well as suspension of two employees. (Business Standard) * Honda Cars India (HCI), the domestic unit of Honda Motor , which shipped the first lot of 390 units of its locally-made hatchback Brio to South Africa, said it may make the Noida facility as an export hub for some of the models, HCI President and Chief Executive Hironori Kanayama told reporters. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * BSNL plans to lease out its CDMA mobile network if the government approves the plan, chairman and managing director Rakesh Kumar Upadhyay said. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Yen struggles; data cheers sterling * Oil rises, products find support from Hurricane Sandy * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)