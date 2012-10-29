GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.25 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.24 percent. * U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy Apple . Markets will be closed on Monday, and possibly on Tuesday, because of a storm approaching the United States' east coast. nL1E8LT17 * Asian shares edged higher on Monday after global equities ended last week on a subdued note. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Havells India * Shares in Reliance Industries may gain after Veerappa Moily was installed as the new Oil Minister, sparking hopes of improved relations with the government. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gave his cabinet an overdue facelift on Sunday, bringing in younger ministers in a bid to breathe new life into his aged, scandal-tainted government ahead of state and federal elections. (Reuters) * Two finance ministry officials told The Economic Times that they believe the central bank was unlikely to cut key policy rates at its half-yearly monetary policy review on Oct. 30.(Economic Times) here * Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya does not have to do a deal with U.K. drinks giant Diageo and will not sell prized assets to rescue his grounded Kingfisher airline, he told Reuters at the weekend. (Reuters) FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The Department of Disinvestment has selected ICICI Securities to act as its adviser to create and market the proposed central public sector enterprise exchange traded funds. (Economic Times) here * Infrastructure Development Finance Co Ltd's July-Sept net profit fell 9.2 percent to 4.76 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * India Infoline's July-Sept net profit rose three-fold to 658.3 million rupees from 220.7 million rupees a year ago. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * GAIL India Ltd is evaluating buying a stake in Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure Ltd, GAIL Chairman B C Tripathi told reporters. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times) here * The Ministry of Environment and Forests has sought additional information from Reliance Power over its expansion plans for its Sasan ultra mega project. (Economic Times) here * Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Apollo Global Management LLC have shown interest in buying a stake in the Mumbai-based Godrej Agrovet Ltd and are in early stages of discussion, according to sources in the know. (Business Standard) here * Sesa Goa's July-Sept net profit rose to 5.22 billion rupees from 12.8 million rupees a year ago. (Reuters) * Jindal Poly Films Ltd has entered into an agreement with ExxonMobil Chemical (ExxonMobil) to purchase ExxonMobil's BOPP Global Film business. The transaction remains subject to necessary approval from regulatory authorities. (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE * Delhi Metro on Saturday saidit has rejected an offer by Reliance Infrastructure to quit the Airport Metro Express project, and said the corridor would be opened after repairs are complete. (Economic Times) here * GMR plans to pick up minority stakes in new airport projects in Myanmar, South-East Asia and Latin America as it pursues an asset light strategy to maintain healthy cash flows from global operations without adding on to its existing debt pile, Sidharath Kapur, chief financial officer of the airports division said.. (Financial Express) * Sterlite Technologies' July-Sept net profit fell 66.8 percent to 42.1 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) PROPERTY * Indian Hotels Company Ltd has written to bid target Orient-Express Hotels asking for a meeting to explain the benefits of its $1.2 billion bid for the U.S. luxury hotel group. (Reuters) * Indian Hotels Co is understood to be prepared to increase its offer to take full control of US-based hospitality chain Orient Express Hotels, according to sources in the know. (Economic Times) here * Standard Chartered Bank has put its 150,000 square feet office block in Goregaon up for sale and is looking at realising 3 billion rupees against the purchase price of 3.25 billion rupees five years ago, real estate sources said. (Times of India) toi.in/0EIRfZ TELECOM * The telecom department plans to issue fresh showcause notices to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular for offering 3G services through their roaming pacts in areas where they don't have airwaves to provide these high-end data facilities, an official in the telecom department said. (Economic Times) here * China's ZTE Corp is scaling down its R&D operations in India as part of a cost-cutting drive that could trigger a large-scale job cull of its research staff in Bangalore, two executives aware of the matter told The Economic Times. (Economic Times) here IT * Infosys has decided to revamp its efforts in emerging markets in a bid to narrow the revenue gap with market leader Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys' executive co-chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan told The Financial Express. (Financial Express) here PHARMACEUTICALS/HEALTH CARE * Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, one of the country's largest networks in the sector, said it had initiated talks with global retail chains such as Wal-mart Stores and others to expand its pharmacy business, according to Prathap C Reddy, chairman, of Apollo Hospitals Group. "We are talking to companies like Walmart, Walgreen and another European company," Reddy was quoted as saying. (Business Standard) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)