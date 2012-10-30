INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.03 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.3 percent. * All U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday and may remain closed on Tuesday, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange said, depending on the damage from the huge and dangerous storm on financial center New York City overnight and on Tuesday. * Asian shares were subdued on Tuesday after a powerful hurricane curtailed activity in U.S. markets overnight, while the dollar held gains against the yen ahead of a widely expected policy easing by the Bank of Japan later in the session.. FACTORS TO WATCH * India central bank rate decision at 0530GMT. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and Montek Singh Ahluwalia, a top adviser, address a conference of food ministers in New Delhi. (0430GMT) * Earnings: Maruti Suzuki India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Prestige Estate Projects TOP NEWS * India's central bank said the government's reform efforts are a move in the right direction but said swift implementation and further measures are needed, and warned that inflation remains a risk, a day before it is expected to keep interest rates on hold. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Suzlon Energy, which defaulted on a $200 million convertible bond redemption earlier this month, has began talks with senior secured lenders to restructure its debt over 10 years. (Reuters) * The Oil Ministry will seek over 1 trillion rupees ($18.52 billion) from the Finance Ministry this fiscal year towards fuel subsidy, new Petroleum Minister M Veerappa Moily said. (Economic Times) here * Odisha has decided that mining will henceforth only be allowed for captive use and has told miners whose leases are up for renewal that they have three days to comply, according to a notice from the Indian state. (Economic Times) here * Grasim Industries' July-Sept net profit rose 48.3 percent to 6.2 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) AUTOS * Hyundai Motor Co's Indian unit will increase the prices of all its models by up to 5,000 rupees ($93) from Nov. 1, the company said in a statement, citing a rise in input costs. (Reuters) * Warburg Pincus is looking to sell its 70 percent stake in Alliance Tire Group, a specialised tyre company, people close to the development said. (Economic Times) here * Force Motors plans to invest 10 billion rupees in the next 2-3 years for the launch of new models as well as to ramp up production, a top company officials said. (Economic Times) here * Czech car maker Skoda Auto has reduced discounts on its cars in India during the festive season, said chief operating officer of Skoda India Sudhir Rao. (Economic Times) "We are not going to increase discounts, but adopt a different strategy to sell our cars. We will keep our prices real without rendering any concessions. Though most of our cars would be more expensive than competition, we expect our superior brand and contemporary European technology to keep the sales momentum going," Sudhir Rao was quoted as saying. here MEDIA * Jagran Prakashan's July-Sept net profit rose 51.7 percent to 694.4 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) HEALTH CARE * Fortis Healthcare said it will add 950 beds by March that will include three new hospitals and capacity addition at the existing facilities as part of a big expansion drive. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Colgate Palmolive's July-Sept net profit rose 45.55 percent to 1.45 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * Securities and Exchange Board of India has exempted Tata Sons, the promoter group of Trent Ltd, from making an open offer to acquire additional shares in the retailer, saying the transaction would not result in any change in management control or public shareholding. (Business Standard) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears * Brent edges down near $109; Sandy shuts U.S. refineries * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ($1 = 53.9950 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)